Can We Get A Ruling On This?

#Miami Heat #NBA #LeBron James
02.16.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

Add “statisticians” to the list of people tormented by LeBron James. It’s bad enough that he has to throw talcum powder all over them before each game, but now he’s just making their jobs more difficult. Consider this drive to the lane in last night’s game against the Pacers last night. LeBron trips, lobs the ball off the backboard, catches said ball off said backboard, and throws it down.

So…what the hell was that? Was that an assist to himself? A miss and a make? Could that even be traveling? All I know is that Mike Miller is scot-free in this one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#NBA#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATNBA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP