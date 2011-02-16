Can We Get A Ruling On This?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Add “statisticians” to the list of people tormented by LeBron James. It’s bad enough that he has to throw talcum powder all over them before each game, but now he’s just making their jobs more difficult. Consider this drive to the lane in last night’s game against the Pacers last night. LeBron trips, lobs the ball off the backboard, catches said ball off said backboard, and throws it down.

So…what the hell was that? Was that an assist to himself? A miss and a make? Could that even be traveling? All I know is that Mike Miller is scot-free in this one.