Tributes Poured In After Legendary ESPN Reporter Chris Mortensen Died At 72

One of the biggest figures in NFL reporting died on Sunday, as ESPN brought word that Chris Mortensen, the longtime NFL insider for the network, had died at 72. ESPN released a statement from president Jimmy Pitaro announcing the devastating news, with Pitaro highlighting Mortensen’s work and passion for covering the NFL, as well as uplifting others in the industry.

Mortensen’s impact on the industry was immediately apparent by the tributes that began pouring in once the news was made public from all over the NFL and sports reporting world. Mortensen’s long-time colleague, Adam Schefter, offered some heartfelt thoughts on a man he worked alongside breaking news for ESPN, calling him “one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man.”

Those thoughts were echoed by many others around the NFL and sports media space, as his colleagues at ESPN and beyond offered their remembrances of Mortensen. The work he did breaking stories and providing information was highlighted by many, but each also pointed to his impact and kindness beyond the newsroom.

Mortensen was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in 2016, battling it for the past eight years and provided inspiration for many who also found themselves fighting the disease — as highlighted by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Mortensen began covering sports in 1983 with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and joined ESPN in 1991 where he became one of the top NFL reporters and was one of the first NFL insiders, becoming a fixture on TV for more than 30 years.

