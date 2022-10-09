The Chicago Bears passing game has not exactly been humming this season. There are problems all over the place — second-year quarterback Justin Fields has really struggled to consistently show off the natural talent he possesses, the offensive line hasn’t done him any favors, the pass catchers struggle to consistently get open or make plays, and the play calling has left plenty to be desired.

There are, however, moments when things click and you can see some of the talent within this passing game. One such moment came on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, when Fields dropped back and tried to take the top off of the defense. His target was Darnell Mooney, who didn’t have any choice but to try and make a highlight grab. Despite having a defensive back draped all over him, Mooney was able to do a pretty admirable Odell Beckham Jr. impression by jumping, throwing one arm into the air, and reeling the ball in.

This is actually pretty well-defended by Chandon Sullivan of the Vikings, Mooney just went up and made an absolutely fantastic play. Three plays later, the Bears would go on to score their first touchdown of the game thanks to a run up the middle by David Montgomery.