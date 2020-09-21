Getty Image
Sports

Deion Sanders Made Quite The Entrance For His Introduction As Jackson State’s Football Coach

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Jackson State University made quite a splash late last week when reports emerged that they were hiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to be their new head coach. While there was pushback officially on the Sanders news, that JSU seemed to want to keep a surprise, it was confirmed and on Monday he made his debut at the HBCU.

Sanders has been rumored to be eyeing an entrance into the college coaching ranks in recent years, with his name popping up in various coaching carousel rumors. Primetime has long been involved with youth and AAU football, including a coaching role at Under Armour’s High School All-America Game for years. Now, he’ll take over a Jackson State program that was a perennial SWAC contender for years under coach Rick Comegy, but since his departure in 2013 has struggled to reach the same level of success.

One thing is certain about Sanders’ impact as a head coach, and that is that he will bring plenty of attention to the Tigers program and should be capable of making a splash in recruiting. Primetime has never been one for keeping a low profile and his entrance on Monday to his introductory presser made clear that he’s bringing that swagger and flash with him to Jackson State.

Coach Prime, as he has quickly adopted as his new preferred name, explained why he wanted to join Jackson State and what he planned to bring to the Tigers.

It will be, if nothing else, fascinating to see what Sanders can do with the Jackson State program, as its profile has raised immensely just with this hire.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×