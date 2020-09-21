Jackson State University made quite a splash late last week when reports emerged that they were hiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to be their new head coach. While there was pushback officially on the Sanders news, that JSU seemed to want to keep a surprise, it was confirmed and on Monday he made his debut at the HBCU.

Sanders has been rumored to be eyeing an entrance into the college coaching ranks in recent years, with his name popping up in various coaching carousel rumors. Primetime has long been involved with youth and AAU football, including a coaching role at Under Armour’s High School All-America Game for years. Now, he’ll take over a Jackson State program that was a perennial SWAC contender for years under coach Rick Comegy, but since his departure in 2013 has struggled to reach the same level of success.

One thing is certain about Sanders’ impact as a head coach, and that is that he will bring plenty of attention to the Tigers program and should be capable of making a splash in recruiting. Primetime has never been one for keeping a low profile and his entrance on Monday to his introductory presser made clear that he’s bringing that swagger and flash with him to Jackson State.

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

Coach Prime, as he has quickly adopted as his new preferred name, explained why he wanted to join Jackson State and what he planned to bring to the Tigers.

Deion Sanders: “I cannot wait to get started. Do you BELIEVE?” Deion Sanders named new football coach at @GoJSUTigersFB @JacksonStateU pic.twitter.com/WmMODrXeX2 — Wilton C. Jackson II (@WiltonReports) September 21, 2020

It will be, if nothing else, fascinating to see what Sanders can do with the Jackson State program, as its profile has raised immensely just with this hire.