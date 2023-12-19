The Seattle Seahawks weren’t sure who was going to line up under center until the moments right before their Monday Night Football tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off. With Geno Smith sidelined due to a groin injury, Drew Lock stepped in and looked like a backup quarterback for much of the night.

And then, with 1:52 left and 92 yards between Seattle and the end zone, Lock engineered a game-winning drive to give the Seahawks a 20-17 win that keeps their hopes of earning an NFC Wild Card spot alive. In particular, Lock had a ton of help from star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf on the drive that ended in points, as he reeled in a pair of ridiculous catches — one that somehow did not touch the ground, one that Lock dropped in despite two defenders playing him well — that helped extend things.

But the stake in the Eagles’ heart came from Seattle’s rookie wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Facing a third-and-10, Lock dropped back and saw that the former Ohio State standout had a step on his defender, so he dropped a dime to put his team ahead with 28 seconds remaining.

There was plenty of time left for Philly, though, and the team had all three timeouts. After getting the offense down to their own 45 with 13 seconds remaining, Jalen Hurts opted to go for broke with a deep ball to A.J. Brown. Unfortunately for him, Julian Love picked him off and somehow managed to get two toes down to seal the win.

JULIAN LOVE CLUTCH SIDELINE INT! pic.twitter.com/GnIyn1KeEG — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

JULIAN LOVE TOE TAP INT FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMJfHEV8Sl — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

Seattle moved to 7-7 on the season with the win.