Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has told the story of having just $7 in his bank account when he was cut from the CFL and began his wrestling career many, many times, even naming his production company Seven Bucks Productions because of it.

Recently, UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo shared that he had just $7 in his bank account when he won his first UFC fight, which naturally made its way to The Rock who sent some support Gorimbo’s way on social media. However, that wasn’t the end of their interaction, as Johnson flew down to Miami to surprise Gorimbo, who has been sleeping upstairs at the gym he trains at, even after winning his first fight. That’s because he used some of that money to build a new water well back home in Zimbabwe, and that act of selflessness inspired The Rock to come out and see Gorimbo in person and take him to a new house that he bought just for the budding MMA fighter.

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I’ve been there… pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023

It’s a very touching video, with the best part being Gorimbo asking why they had photos of Sadio Mane (a striker for Bayern Munich) before realizing it was photos of his family and starting to figure out what was happening as Johnson handed him keys to his new home. This is just the latest effort of The Rock to offer support to folks who are struggling to make it in their careers, as he recently gave a record-setting donation to the SAG-AFTRA relief fund to help actors that will be particularly impacted by the ongoing strike.