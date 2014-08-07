Greg Oden Got Arrested And We Need To Talk About The T-Shirt He’s Wearing In His Mugshot

Greg Oden was arrested for battery early this morning by Lawrence, Indiana police. Details are sketchy at the moment but it appears Oden was involved in an altercation with a woman. Not to overshadow a serious issue but um, can we talk about the shirt Oden’s wearing in the mugshot?
Is that a middle finger representing the ‘H’ in O-H-I-O? Why yes, yes it is. In fact, it’s not just any middle finger. No sir. That middle finger belongs to Ohio State lineman Marcus Hall, who delivered the double bird to Michigan fans during last year’s game.
This is how Oden described the incident to police.
“Things got out of control and I started to go after the victim,” police quoted Oden in the report. He said the relative and witness tried to hold him back, but he swung his arms trying to break free and punched the victim.
“I was wrong and I know what has to happen,” Oden told officers. He said he and the woman had dated for approximately two years and broke up about two months ago.
Police described Oden as “calm, apologetic and cooperative” and said he told them he took “full responsibility” for his actions.
If Greg Oden’s career wasn’t done before today, well, the nail might have just met the coffin.
[Fox 59]
no wonder the Entwives left!
+ many 1s
If you think this incident is enough to end a pro sports career, you’re not paying attention to what has become acceptable behavior for pro athletes. He’ll be playing for somebody next year.
“Playing.”
Yeah, he certainly “played” for the Heat last year.
I think you need cartilage in your knees to play basketball
His knees killed his career. But that happens when you’re older than Methuselah.
I appreciate the Bible reference sir.
he probably tore all his ligaments by flailing like a 900 year old
man fuck oden ..I lost all respect for that asshole when he signed whit the heat over the spurs and we all seen how that blew up in his face .HA ..CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD ..maybe it was good he didn’t sign whit the spurs dude is just bad luck ..fucking nerd …
and what exactly would he have done for the Spurs had he signed with them? Ensured the medical staff stayed busy?
“He sounds sorry. No suspension needed.”–Roger Goodell
Wrong sport.
Thanks!
This dude’s life just keeps getting sadder and sadder. At least he recognizes what he did was effed up, but man…his face and life are such a bummer, I can’t even make a “STEPHEN A SMITH WARNED HER NOT TO DO THIS” joke.
/oh, I just did
That’s what she gets for messin’ with Sasquatch!
I thought LeBron James had lost all kinds of weight?
Also: What in Kahless’ Beard does “OYIO” mean? Is it like YOLO for Yetis?
Hey now…… we cant expect people who went to college to be able to spell.
I think Marcus Hall’s legs where spread open so it’s actually OXIO, which is a stylish computer bag (according to the Google machine).
Its supposed to say Ohio.
Even though that dude isnt making an H shape.
No one said Buckeyes were smart.
Is OXIO the rent-a-cop version of OGIO?
Looks like Oden is finally find his way to (the) court.
Well played!
finding….d’oh
Another black athlete hits a woman, and the one story is about the shift he was wearing. Ain’t society grand. Greg Oden proved to be another criminal coward in the ranks of black athletes, but he will still be given another chance. Just like the rest of them.
So I guess the lesson here is, Donald Sterling should have just beat his gold digging mistress. Great example we’re setting for our youth
like uhhh this the first mugshot i saw where u cant see the entire face.. it is a MUG shot wtf.. and this guy is 7feet so yea, to get the middle of his shirt is going about 3 feet below the mug.. the desk cop that took this obviously has an instagram account