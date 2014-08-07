Greg Oden Got Arrested And We Need To Talk About The T-Shirt He’s Wearing In His Mugshot

Getty Image

Greg Oden was arrested for battery early this morning by Lawrence, Indiana police. Details are sketchy at the moment but it appears Oden was involved in an altercation with a woman. Not to overshadow a serious issue but um, can we talk about the shirt Oden’s wearing in the mugshot?

Is that a middle finger representing the ‘H’ in O-H-I-O? Why yes, yes it is. In fact, it’s not just any middle finger. No sir. That middle finger belongs to Ohio State lineman Marcus Hall, who delivered the double bird to Michigan fans during last year’s game.

This is how Oden described the incident to police.

“Things got out of control and I started to go after the victim,” police quoted Oden in the report. He said the relative and witness tried to hold him back, but he swung his arms trying to break free and punched the victim. “I was wrong and I know what has to happen,” Oden told officers. He said he and the woman had dated for approximately two years and broke up about two months ago. Police described Oden as “calm, apologetic and cooperative” and said he told them he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

If Greg Oden’s career wasn’t done before today, well, the nail might have just met the coffin.

