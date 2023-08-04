Calf strains, concussions, and the dreaded ACL tear. These are just some of the stars of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With more teams, longer club seasons, and fewer resources committed to helping women in sports recover when they pick up a knock, the tournament has been plagued by injuries. Major stars have been sidelined. Talented newcomers have had their hopes of representing their countries on the world stage dashed before rosters were even named. And underdogs have had their unexpected paths to glory roadblocked.

They’re not the kind of headlines you hope to see from a major sporting event, but they’ve become all too common in the world of women’s soccer and they’ll likely keep happening until funding, research, and more attention is given to the game. Until then, here’s a running list of all of the talent kept off the pitch due to injuries this year, including those who got hurt during the tournament but have fortunately returned to action.

Injured During The World Cup

Jorelyn Carabali (Colombia)

Colombia center back Jorelyn Carabali suffered a nasty knock during the team’s stunning win against Germany in group play. Carabali made a challenge for an aerial ball and was smashed between Germany’s Alexandra Popp and her own teammate. She received a few minutes of treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off. It’s suspected she suffered a concussion and may miss the team’s next match.

Keira Walsh (England)

England’s central midfielder and a key leader for the Lionesses, Walsh suffered a knee injury during a match against Denmark during group play. After an awkward challenge sent her to ground, Walsh immediately signaled for the training staff, saying, “I’ve done my knee.” The fear was that Walsh had suffered a tournament-ending ACL injury but doctors later cleared her of that. She sat the bench during England’s match against China and her return to the pitch is doubtful at the moment.

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Australia’s leading goal scorer shared that she had suffered a calf injury during training just two hours before the Matildas’ opening match against Ireland. The host country would go on to win the match, lose to Nigeria, and pull off an incredible comeback against Canada, all while the talismanic Kerr sat the bench. Kerr has assured fans she’ll be able to play during the knockout rounds — she was able to play in a limited role during the Canada match but, ultimately wasn’t needed.

Wendie Renard (France)

On July 24, France’s captain Wendie Renard went in for an MRI after sustaining a calf injury. Her status during group play was in doubt, with the team’s new coach, Herve Renard, calling it a wait-and-see situation. Renard has suffered calf injuries in the past, the most recent happening in 2022 when she was on loan with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns. Thankfully, Renard returned to the pitch for France’s final group-stage matches.

Mary Fowler (Australia)

Australia’s promising young striker Mary Fowler, who subbed in for Kerr during the team’s opening match, was put in concussion protocol after a particularly intense training session left her injured. Fowler was forced to miss the Aussie’s match against Nigeria, which they lost 2-1, but was able to return to play in their final group-stage game against Canada.

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Just before kickoff of Norway’s match against Switzerland, star striker Ada Hegerberg was pulled from the starting XI and seen walking back to the team’s locker room. She would later tell fans she suffered a groin injury in the moments leading up to the game and, after consulting with the medical team, decided to pull out of the match so as not to waste a substitution. Hegerberg missed Norway’s game against the Philippines and is doubtful to return for the team’s knockout round match against Japan.

Aivi Luik (Australia)

Australian defender Aivi Luik also suffered a concussion during the same training session that saw Fowler go out with one. The two injuries caused fans to question coach Tony Gustavsson’s methods but the Swedish football manager said the team was simply “unlucky.”

Jennyfer Limage (Haiti)

Haitian midfielder Jennyfer Limage suffered the tournament’s first ACL tear in her team’s match against England during group play. Limage went down after a challenge from England’s Alessia Russo and was later stretchered off the field, screaming in pain and holding her knee. She is slated to undergo surgery for her ACL injury and a ruptured meniscus and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Out Before The World Cup

Mallory Swanson (United States)