jamal adams
Getty Image
Sports

Report: Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Will Get Surgery On His Torn Quad And Miss The Rest Of The Season

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Seattle Seahawks picked up an emotional win on Monday Night Football this week. Longtime signal caller Russell Wilson led his new team, the Denver Broncos, into Lumin Field, and despite the fact that they were 6-point home underdogs in one of the most raucous environments in the sport, Seattle was able to pick up a 17-16 victory.

The win did come despite an injury to starting safety Jamal Adams. During the game’s second quarter, Adams went down with a leg injury, and in the aftermath of the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he will “have to get some work on that.” And on Thursday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network brought word that Adams will indeed go under the knife to repair a torn quadriceps tendon.

The team will respond by signing Teez Tabor off of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

It is a brutal turn of events for Adams, who signed a contract with the Seahawks prior to the 2021 season worth up to $72 million to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Adams came to Seattle one year earlier via a trade with the New York Jets. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and made the second-team All-Pro squad in 2018 and 2020.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×