The Seattle Seahawks picked up an emotional win on Monday Night Football this week. Longtime signal caller Russell Wilson led his new team, the Denver Broncos, into Lumin Field, and despite the fact that they were 6-point home underdogs in one of the most raucous environments in the sport, Seattle was able to pick up a 17-16 victory.

The win did come despite an injury to starting safety Jamal Adams. During the game’s second quarter, Adams went down with a leg injury, and in the aftermath of the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he will “have to get some work on that.” And on Thursday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network brought word that Adams will indeed go under the knife to repair a torn quadriceps tendon.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

The team will respond by signing Teez Tabor off of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

The #Seahawks are signing CB Teez Tabor off the #Falcons practice squad to fill his roster spot, source said. https://t.co/xQMgRYfCYj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

It is a brutal turn of events for Adams, who signed a contract with the Seahawks prior to the 2021 season worth up to $72 million to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Adams came to Seattle one year earlier via a trade with the New York Jets. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and made the second-team All-Pro squad in 2018 and 2020.