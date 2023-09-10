The Baltimore Ravens didn’t look as sharp as they might’ve liked in Week 1 of the 2023 season, but they were able to cruise to a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in their opener to start 1-0.

The concern for Baltimore exiting the game is the health of some key offensive players, as running back J.K. Dobbins was helped to the locker room in the third quarter and offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum each left the game with leg injuries. While Stanley and Linderbaum will be monitored going forward, unfortunately Dobbins’ season is over after he suffered a torn achilles, as head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that J.K. Dobbins has a torn Achilles and will miss the season. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

Dobbins had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in the game prior to the injury, and was hopeful to carve out a big role alongside Lamar Jackson in the backfield in Todd Monken’s offense. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State star will miss yet another full season after sitting out all of 2021 with a torn ACL, as the young running back has been snakebitten by injuries to start his career.

For the Ravens, they’ll lean on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the running game in the immediate, while potentially looking outside their current roster for some additional help in the backfield. The offense wasn’t particularly crisp in the opener, as Houston played well on defense in DeMeco Ryans’ head coaching debut, and with some health questions now about the offensive line and Dobbins being done for the year, they will have some work to do heading into a Week 2 showdown with the Bengals.