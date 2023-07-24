The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Kansas City Chiefs

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are once again the favorites in the 2023 season, thanks largely to the presence of Patrick Mahomes (99 OVR) under center and his favorite target, Travis Kelce (99 OVR), at tight end. Chris Jones (96 OVR) headlines the defense up front — provided the Chiefs get a new deal done with him to end his holdout soon — along with Nick Bolton (87 OVR) at linebacker and L’Jarius Sneed (84 OVR) in the secondary. The biggest questions facing this Chiefs team from the Madden player ratings staff are on the outside of the defensive line around Jones and at receiver, where there is not a clear No. 1 option on the outside for Mahomes. Last year, that didn’t matter much to him as he spread the ball around, with Kelce serving as his No. 1 target, and its safe to say it will be, yet again, an egalitarian approach at wide receiver around Kelce as the focal point of the passing game.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Chiefs, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Patrick Mahomes: 99

Blaine Gabbert: 58

Chris Oladokun: 56

Shane Buechele: 51

RB

Isiah Pacheco: 80

Jerick McKinnon: 78

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 76

La’Mical Perine: 63

WR

Kadarius Toney: 81

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 78

Richie James Jr: 76

Skyy Moore: 73

Rashee Rice: 73

Justin Watson: 71

John Ross II: 69

Justyn Ross: 69

Cornell Powell: 67

Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 67

TE

Travis Kelce: 99

Jody Fortson: 69

Noah Gray: 69

Blake Bell: 64

Matt Bushman: 62

Kendall Blanton: 60

James Winchester: 31

LT

Donovan Smith: 73

Wanya Morris: 67

Prince Tega Wanogho: 61

RT

Jawaan Taylor: 78

Lucas Niang: 66

Darian Kinnard: 65

LG

Joe Thuney: 89

Nick Allegretti: 63

RG

Trey Smith: 82

Mike Caliendo: 61

C

Creed Humphrey: 90

Austin Reiter: 68

DT

Chris Jones: 96

Derrick Nnadi: 73

Tershawn Wharton: 69

Danny Shelton: 67

Keondre Coburn: 65

Phil Hoskins: 65

Daniel Wise: 62

LE

George Karlaftis: 76

Mike Danna: 74

BJ Thompson: 64

Matt Dickerson: 63

Joshua Kaindoh: 62

RE

Charles Omenihu: 76

Felix Anudike-Uzomah: 71

Malik Herring: 63

LOLB

Drue Tranquill: 76

Truman Jones: 63

MLB

Nick Bolton: 87

Leo Chenal: 69

Cole Christiansen: 59

ROLB

Willie Gay: 75

Jack Cochrane: 62

CB

L’Jarius Sneed: 84

Trent McDuffie: 80

Jaylen Watson: 73

Joshua Williams: 71

Nic Jones: 64

Lamar Jackson: 62

Dicaprio Bootle: 62

FS

Justin Reid: 81

Chamarri Conner: 69

Deon Bush: 66

SS

Mike Edwards: 75

Bryan Cook: 70

Nazeeh Johnson: 65

K

Harrison Butker: 78

P

Tommy Townsend: 83