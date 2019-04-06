The ‘Old Town Road’ Billy Ray Cyrus Remix Has Rocked The Sports World

Getty Image

“Old Town Road” is a song by Lil Nas X that’s gotten a lot of attention over the last few weeks as there’s been a lot of debate about whether it’s a country song or not. The tune had rocketed up the country charts before it was abruptly struck down because it wasn’t deemed appropriate.

The argument against the song appearing on the country charts is that it’s, well, not country enough. And to fix that, Lil Nas X engineered a remix with notable Achy-Breaky songster Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song dropped on Friday, and people basically lost their minds about adding a banjo to a banger.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With that new attention came a slew of memes about the song.