Stephen A. Smith has a new sparring partner on First Take, and he certainly brought up the volume during his first shouty segment on ESPN. Following Max Kellerman’s departure from the program, Michael Irvin was brought in to debate Smith on one of the network’s most popular shows. They even made a hype video for it.

The NEW era with @michaelirvin88 begins TODAY 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/4dSNzXT4Pr — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 6, 2021

To say all of this is kayfabe is an understatement, as the show started with neither Stephen A. or Irvin in their seats because they needed to have boxing-like introductions. Irvin, for his part, started in a darkened room looking out the window at the New York skyline.

It was all extremely absurd. But they eventually did do some debating. In fact, on Monday Smith and Irvin got into it during a “GOAT debate” where Irvin argued vigorously in favor of Tom Brady holding the title that really only means anything to people who like to yell loudly about such things on national television.

.@michaelirvin88 calls Tom Brady "the GOAT of all GOATS." "It is way more difficult to win an NFL championship than it is to win an NBA championship! And this man has won MORE [than Michael Jordan]." pic.twitter.com/6G18gG9cSm — First Take (@FirstTake) September 6, 2021

It started mostly reasonable, comparing Brady and Michael Jordan in a mostly apples to starfruit kind of way. But skip to the next video if you want to see some wildly unhinged yelling.

Michael Irvin might become the first person to spontaneously combust on live TV pic.twitter.com/nR84ImZoAR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 6, 2021

There is something truly special here, perhaps in Smith’s belabored patience while Irvin goes off on him. It also helps that they’re both standing, for some reason, so they can both (in theory) gesture wildly while making exaggerated points. It’s oddly threatening, but not actually important enough to actually feel dangerous.