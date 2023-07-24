The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The New Orleans Saints

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

As the New Orleans Saints enter the 2023 season, they’ll be looking at a wide open division thinking they have a very good chance to snap a two-year playoff drought. Derek Carr (78 OVR) comes to town looking to capitalize on a fresh start after almost a decade with the Raiders, and has some real weapons to enjoy in New Orleans. Chris Olave (84 OVR) broke out last year and Michael Thomas (84 OVR) is back, while Alvin Kamara (86 OVR) will miss the start of the season on a suspension but will eventually give Carr a dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield. On defense, there are some stalwarts like Cam Jordan (87 OVR), Demarrio Davis (90 OVR), Tyrann Mathieu (91 OVR), and Marshon Lattimore (90 OVR) throughout all three levels, but success on that end will be dependent on how the others fill the gaps between them.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Saints, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Derek Carr: 78

Jameis Winston: 70

Taysom Hill: 69

Jake Haener: 63

RB

Alvin Kamara: 86

Jamaal Williams: 85

Eno Benjamin: 71

Kendre Miller: 69

FB

Adam Prentice: 62

WR

Chris Olave: 84

Michael Thomas: 84

Tre’Quan Smith: 75

Rashid Shaheed: 74

Bryan Edwards: 72

James Washington: 72

A.T. Perry: 68

Keith Kirkwood: 66

Kawaan Baker: 62

Kirk Merritt: 61

TE

Juwan Johnson: 75

Foster Moreau: 74

Jesse James: 65

Miller Forristall: 58

Zach Wood: 26

LT

James Hurst: 73

Trevor Penning: 73

Landon Young: 58

RT

Ryan Ramczyk: 89

Storm Norton: 59

Lewis Kidd: 57

LG

Andrus Peat: 73

Nick Saldiveri: 67

Mark Evans II: 61

Yasir Durant: 58

RG

Cesar Ruiz: 75

Calvin Throckmorton: 65

C

Erik McCoy: 79

Alex Pihlstrom: 58

DT

Nathan Shepherd: 72

Bryan Bresee: 71

Khalen Saunders: 70

Malcolm Roach: 67

Jack Heflin: 64

LE

Cameron Jordan: 87

Tanoah Kpassagnon: 69

Jabari Zuniga: 69

RE

Carl Granderson: 73

Isaiah Foskey: 71

Payton Turner: 71

LOLB

Zack Baun: 68

Ty Summers: 66

Anfernee Orji: 64

MLB

Demario Davis: 90

D’Marco Jackson: 64

Nephi Sewell: 62

ROLB

Pete Werner: 77

Ryan Connelly: 65

Andrew Dowell: 65

CB

Marshon Lattimore: 90

Bradley Roby: 74

Paulson Adebo: 73

Alontae Taylor: 73

Isaac Yiadom: 71

Ugo Amadi: 70

Troy Pride Jr.: 69

SS

Marcus Maye: 83

Johnathan Abram: 71

Jordan Howden: 68

Smoke Monday: 64

J.T. Gray: 63

FS

Tyrann Mathieu: 91

Lonnie Johnson Jr. 69

K

Wil Lutz: 75

P

Blake Gillikin: 78