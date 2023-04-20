2023 NFL Draft Preview: Bijan Robinson Leads The Running Backs

As happens every April as the NFL Draft approaches, the same conversations and arguments about the value of the running back position in the modern game get re-litigated.

There are plenty who are staunchly in the “never draft a running back in the first round” camp, while others are willing to allow for exceptions to the rule based on a truly unique talent. The 2023 Draft has just that kind of back in Texas’ Bijan Robinson, but is also a deep class that could very well stoke the fires of the value argument further, as there are some mid-to-late round players that could be highly productive at the next level.

Here we are going to look at some of our favorite backs who could help a team immediately in the backfield, because while running back may not be the premium position it once was, it’s a position overflowing with talent coming into the league every year — which is part of what complicates things for guys seeking out big paydays.

The Top Dog: Bijan Robinson, Texas

If this were the mid-2000s, Robinson would be in the mix for going No. 1 overall in this Draft. That’s how good he is as a prospect. Robinson is a special mix of speed and power and is a true three-down back because of his abilities to run between the tackles and be a receiver out of the backfield. Last year at Texas he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 carries (6.1 yards per carry) and added 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions (16.5 yards per catch). It’s hard to find things you don’t like about Robinson as a complete back. His vision is elite, his footwork impeccable, he has excellent speed (4.46 in the 40), terrific patience, good hands, and he’s got the size to hold up in blitz protection at 5’11, 215 pounds. He is, truly, a complete back.

On most big boards he’s somewhere in the top-5, with many having him as the second-best prospect overall behind Will Anderson. He will not go that high because of the aforementioned value issue facing running backs, but I expect someone in the late first round who has fewer glaring needs and could use an upgrade at running back to scoop him up and be very happy they did so.

The Next Best: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama



Any of the teams that spend time watching film on any of the top Alabama offensive guys, whether that’s Bryce Young or their various OL prospects, are likely going to come away thinking about Gibbs. He was the constant safety valve for Young, particularly when the oddly porous Tide OL broke down, catching 44 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns, and also showed off his game-breaking speed when he was able to bounce a run to the outside, toting the rock for 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 carries. Gibbs will enter the league with fewer miles on his tires than a lot of the top backs, thanks in part to playing in two places — Alabama and Georgia Tech — that used running backs by committee rather than asking him to be a bell cow.