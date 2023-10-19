We’re Picking Winners For Week 7 Of The 2023 NFL Season

Bye weeks are part of the fabric in the NFL and, well, they arrive in full force in Week 7. This week isn’t the start of byes across the league, but it is the first time that six teams are out of action at once. Of course, this greatly limits the slate in terms of pure volume and, by proxy, makes it even more challenging to highlight five specific winners against the spread or total for this space. Still, we press on after a strong Week 6 and there is opportunity to be found.

Before diving into the Week 7 frenzy, here’s a quick look at where we’ve been thus far.

Week 6: 4-1

2023 Season: 17-11-2

Come get these winners.

TEASER: Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) over New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) over Arizona Cardinals — Widely Available

We begin the week with a classically appealing teaser. New Orleans has a potent defense, to be sure, but getting through two key numbers to take Jacksonville in a game with a total around 40 is very nice. Seattle isn’t a juggernaut, but this a pretty friendly spot against Arizona at home and, again, we’re moving through key numbers to boost value.

Baltimore Ravens (-3) over Detroit Lions — Widely Available

I promise I’m not trying to fade the Lions, but here we are again. Detroit gave us our only loss a week ago, but this is a good spot for Baltimore at a flat three. The Lions are officially a public team at this juncture, but I think this should be 4 and it’s 3. There you go.

Indianapolis Colts (+3) over Cleveland Browns — Widely Available

If Deshaun Watson plays, a lot of people will hate taking only three here with the Colts. I do understand that. But honestly, I’d take the Colts even if I knew Watson was in, and I really like it without him. Cleveland’s defense is certainly terrifying, as we saw last week, but this total may close in the 30’s and, if we can nab a full field goal with the home underdog, it’s a play.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) over Pittsburgh Steelers — Widely Available

Yes, there will be a lot of Steelers fans in Los Angeles. Yes, Mike Tomlin is a wizard. No, that isn’t enough to get me away from this game. Lay the small number.

TEASER: New York Giants (+8.5) over Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins (+8.5) over Philadelphia Eagles — Widely Available

Two teasers? Two teasers. The Giants are appealing when moving through two keys with a total in the 30’s, and nabbing 8.5 points against a relatively underwhelming Washington offense is good with me. Miami isn’t an underdog very often but, with the perfect teaser spot again, we are backing an offense that can certainly get us in the backdoor if we need it. Also, Philadelphia’s defense has been pretty average so far this season, and the Eagles just lost Lane Johnson, who is ultra-valuable for their offense.