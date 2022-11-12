Notre Dame is coming off of a pair of season-defining wins in the last two weeks. After an embarrassing start to the season that included a loss to Marshall, the Fighting Irish appeared to have gotten things back on track, as they picked up ranked wins over Syracuse and Clemson.

Next up is a rivalry game against Navy, and while the troops aren’t as good as they have been in the past, things can get weird when these two teams take the field. But fortunately for Notre Dame, they have Braden Lenzy, who pulled off one of the catches of the season to haul in a touchdown during the first quarter.

Fighting Irish signal caller Drew Pyne escaped the pocket to evade pressure and launched one down the field. Lenzy should not have been able to get to it thanks to some good positioning by a Navy defensive back, but instead of giving up on the play, he just hugged the opposing player and managed to reel it in for six.

This was Lenzy’s second touchdown grab of the season and the eighth of his college career. I am very confident when I say that he’s not going to have a better one than this.