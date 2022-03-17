Davante-Adams-1024.jpg
The Packers Are Trading Davante Adams To The Raiders For Two 2022 Draft Picks

When Aaron Rodgers announced he was returning to the Green Bay Packers, it was generally assumed that his presence would lead to star receiver Davante Adams likewise looking to stick around. The two have become one of the best quarterback-receiver combos in the league, with Adams hauling in 238 catches for over 2,900 yards and 29 touchdowns in the past two seasons alone.

However, word emerged on Thursday night that stunned the NFL world, as Green Bay is reportedly sending Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick — with the Raiders giving Adams a new contract to make him the league’s highest paid wide receiver.

According to Ian Rapoport, Adams’ new deal will pay him just over $141 million across five years — although we still are waiting on the most important number, which is the fully guaranteed money.

It’s just the latest massive deal in an AFC West arms race for the ages, as every team has been taking massive swings in an effort to catch up with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have added Adams and star pass rusher Chandler Jones, while the Broncos made a splash trading for Russell Wilson and later signing Randy Gregory, and the Chargers have bolstered their defense by trading for Khalil Mack and signing JC Jackson in free agency.

It has truly been one of the wildest offseasons from one division we’ve ever seen, and each AFC West showdown figures to be a prize-fight worthy atmosphere in 2022.

