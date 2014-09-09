A Philadelphia Restaurant Is Tip-Shaming LeSean McCoy After He Tipped A Server 20 Cents

If there’s one thing that really bothers me in this world, one thing that really grinds my gears, it’s tip-shaming. Also, people who leave crappy tips. So this LeSean McCoy story is everything you hate about restaurants and tipping. Hooray!
If you’re to believe this Facebook post by the PYT bar in Philadelphia, LeSean McCoy is a terrible human being. The Eagles running back left $.20 on a $61.56 bill Monday afternoon.
Here’s the evidence.
PYT’s tip-shaming isn’t going over so well on Facebook. Most patrons are calling them out for being a$$holes (rightfully so).
PYT has some worst service in Philly, they hire the corniest, douchiest hipster ass clowns to wait tables and bar tend, but I always come back for the amazing concoctions.
Bad form PYT. Posting this is disturbing and unprofessional.
Have you read your Yelp page? SMH.
Maybe its because the last few times I was in your sh*t hole restaurant it took me 25 minutes to get a drink on a slow day because your servers and bartenders just sit there and text behind the counter.
And their YELP page is taking a nasty hit as well. In the last 12 hours they’ve received 19 one-star ratings, presumably from folks unhappy about said tip-shaming. For what it’s worth, we asked resident Philadelphian and UPROXX food expert Stacey Ritzen to weigh-in. “That burger place is gross,” she said. “We ate there once and it was already filthy on like a Sunday afternoon and my husband ordered a burger with buns made out of molded, deep fried spaghetti.”
Ok, remind me not to go to this PYT place. EVER. Also, I have to assume LeSean got bad service or did some crappy math here. He doesn’t seem like “that guy.”
He’s still a dick for not tipping but PYT does suck.
Eh, I’m ok with not tipping if you get really shitty service.
99 times out of 100 not tipping is going to make someone think “that guy (or lady) is an asshole,” rather than “perhaps there’s something about my service I need to reflect upon.”
I’m not saying leave 20% but still… 20 cents when you’re a millionaire?
This is America, you tip or you’re the asshole because they’re not paid a living wage.
@Yogi amen, this is why everyone should work a service job once in their lives so they understand.
I waited tables in college and I always tried to provide top service for better tips. To this day I tip based on the service I receive (20% as a baseline). I’ve tipped much less if the service was particularly poor.
You’re the asshole for not tipping, but if the server doesn’t do their job at a minimum decent level, they don’t deserve a tip, “living wage” or not.
I have worked multiple service jobs and I still don’t tip if I received shitty service. On the other hand if I get good service I usually tip over 30%. There is no middle ground, all or nothing. Their pay is not my problem, bust your ass and earn my money, just like I busted my ass to earn it for myself.
Agree, i hate the fact that i feel the need to still tip when i obviously have terrible service, but usually i still end up giving up the 20%. leaving .20 cents is him sending a message, get it together garcon.
That’s it i’m going to start leaving side notes on the receipt.
McCoy leaving 20 cents is sending the following message: LeSean not know how percentages work.
Not American so maybe it’s just something that’ll remain outside my sphere of knowledge but I just don’t understand this tipping lark. Why aren’t the servers paid a living wage?
Tipping is for good service only where I’m from; if someone is shit or just distinctly average, y’don’t tip.
I never tip the people at McDonald’s and they never complain. This is what you get for going up-scale.
Because McDonald’s actually pays minimum wage.
Most waiting jobs pay *half* minimum wage, on the assumption that people will tip.
Pretty sure that was a joke, Otto.
If said tips do not add up to an hourly gross equal to minimum wage the owners are required to pay their wait staff to ensure the minimum wage requirement is met. LeSean hurt no one by not tipping more to which I’m sure he had good reason. This wait person will make minimum wage regardless.
I don’t think all business work like that Bawk. I was never compensated extra for not earning enough tips.
Is this supposed to be some sort of state or federal law?
@John Hammond: federal minimum wage law. In fact, your employer was supposed to inform you of that on hiring, and is actually on the hook for full minimum wage plus tips if they failed to do so.
I was 16-17 years old at the time. So I guess they just ripped me off. I was too young to know any better. Hell, I am 25 now and I still didn’t know. Now, I know, thanks @knightofbob.
@ Otto Man
I got my hourly wages cut because i make commission, am i supposed to tell people to buy more crap at my store because it will give me the correct hourly?
If you don’t tip poorly for bad service, what incentive are you giving for good service?
If it’s bad, don’t go back. When everyone does that the management will take notice for sure. Or if you’re not willing to take that step, if it’s bad enough talk to management about it. No one is going to put much thought into lack of tips, since they usually get pooled at the end of the night.
What do you consider good service? Her taking you in the back and giving you a blowjob?
I’m an Eagles fan and love McCoy’s play, but he does seem like he is probably a dick head IRL.
This point, however, is spot on. Why would anyone think it’s ok to tip well for terrible service? IMO doing so is just as bad as leaving a bum tip for good service.
@JimmyJames That’s a little much. One bad service shouldn’t ruin the restaraunt. If a place has good food, I’ll go back and hope I get a different serve. All I’m saying is tip should be relative to service. Don’t tip poorly because you didn’t like the meal, but if you get poor service, give a poor tip. Maybe 20 cents is a bit harsh, but I’m not giving 15% for someone who ignores me, takes forever to bring drinks, etc.
And it’s only good service if they tickle the balls burnsy.
Everyone else would only be doing it if they had their own bad service experiences. But you can do it as “don’t go back as soon as you would otherwise” if you prefer. No reason not to give the establishment a second shot if you think it’s warranted.
15% is a pretty crappy tip Hingle. Far too many people tip 10-15% on great service. People don’t realize how annoying they are running the server all over. Do you really want to piss of the person who handles your food? think about that.
Yea, i don’t consider 15% good. 15% is mediocre service. 20% is great service, 18% is good/normal service. “poor” is 10%, atrocious is 0-5%. That’s my own personal guideline, but feel free to make up your own. Some people are cheap, some people aren’t, but I’m just saying whatever your tipping method, it should be adjustable based on service.
Despite being a Philadelphian/Eagles fan and huge fan of Shady on the field, he does kinda seem like “that guy” off the field, if any/all of the stories about his wacky shenanigans are true.
THAT SAID, every shitty thing said about PYT’s deplorable service has been 100% true in my experience (the amount of which can really only be explained by Stockholm Syndrome….I’m the problem for going back as often as I have. I stink). The food has gotten more disgusting with each “A” added to “Craaaziest burgers” too. So the only lack of respect I have for McCoy in this case is that he didn’t make it sleet two dimes on the place instead of writing it on the check, which these clearly self-unaware, shit-serving with shit-service dummies should have kept to themselves.
Should have left 44 cents though, gotta round that up Shady.
This.
That’s the part thay confused me. If .20 had made it an even number whatever, but its random.
If you are going to leave less than 15-20 %, you owe it to your server or their manager to explain why. Poor service should absolutely not be rewarded, but if things got screwed up enough for him to leave that, then obviously his concerns were never addressed.
Instead of cowardly not tipping, I will tip a full 20-25% (from being in the industry back in the day), but I will make damn sure to tell the server and manager that they need to fix their shit.
All this did was make both parties look like dicks.
This, I didnt want people to just leave a shitty tip and thats that. If there is a problem, say something to someone in an authority position. Its the only way things might get fixed through training or firing and finding someone who will do the job.
Yeah, I’m with J in Colo. Usually if I get bad service, I tip exactly 10 percent, then talk to the manager on the way out about what happened. I’ll go back and give them a second chance, but if I get shitty service again, they’re dead to me.
So as a customer who just received service worth 20 cents, he now has an obligation to the restaurant?
Basically, “if you get bad service, you now owe us feedback?”
Negative.
@commenting like a fox They’re not going to see everything that goes wrong every time. If you expect them to improve on something for sure, you gotta make sure they’re aware that something happened the way it did, and it was unsatisfactory.
if I get service worth two dimes, I don’t gotta do anything. my obligations ended when I pay the check.
@ commenting like a fox: In my opinion, if someone feels as though they have reason to leave a crappy tip, then they should have the intestinal fortitude to tell the server what happened. Sometimes the kitchen screws up, sometimes the servers take the wrong food, sometimes tickets fall off the line, many things can happen, and servers are always quick to blame the cooks for mistakes. I know, I worked in the industry for ten years.
I don’t think anyone has an obligation to explain themselves, but that’s a pretty cowardly act and should be called out as such. The only bigger insult to the server in this story is if he left a penny.
If you aren’t going to tip your server just don’t leave anything. The server will either assume she lost it, they might not have left it, the busser took it, etc. That way you are still a dick, just not a dick picking a fight.
JimmyJames – I’m not interested in helping the restaurant get better. I’m not a stockholder. Taking time out of my day to give them a “performance review” isn’t high on my list of things to do. I respond to good service with good tips, and bad service with bad tips.
@teamdonkey If you want to go back either you have an interest in wanting the restaurant to get better for that next time or you’re a strange case indeed my friend.
couldn’t disagree more. trying to get a meal is not a situation where I have to prove I’m a man. customers don’t owe restaurants explanations for their actions. that’s absurd. why do restaurants think they get to tell me how to act or spend my money? if your opinion is common of established industry workers, then it’s no surprise why over 50% of restaurants go out of business in the first year.
It’s not about manliness. In your scenario you’re going back either expecting a fair chance of poor service (in which case you must really like the food), or you’re leaving it entirely up to outside forces that you won’t have a repeat experience. And I’m not saying to make a scene when bringing up any issues, all that could do is undermine your constructive suggestions; if it were that degree of bad for me, I wouldn’t want to go back at all.
Also I don’t work in the industry, I just don’t make it a habit to frequent places I expect to get shitty service. I’ll either constructively address it or not go back.
@JimmyJames – I’ve worked in the service industry, and there is a problem with your approach: bad staff won’t care, and therefore won’t improve. Part of the reason for the huge number of restaurant failures is the attitude of those within. There are many establishments staffed by people who would take constructive criticism as a sign that the customer was an arse, instead of recognising their own mistakes. If a restaurant has experienced unexpected problems during your visit, the wait staff should apologise and explain the cause. At least then you are aware that this is out of the norm, and can tip accordingly. When they just don’t give a fuck, fuck them. If you are bad at your job yet expect to be well-rewarded, you are an arse. The service industry can be demanding and the jobs tiring and difficult, and I hate tipping badly, no matter how bad the experience. But tipping well – no matter what – sets a terrible example and helps nobody.
To clarify, I am English. We generally tip based on drunkenness – ours and the staff.
How do you know he didn’t complain about the service? A restaurant that’s willing to tip shame someone probably isn’t going to tell the full story if it makes them look bad (though tip shaming already does make them look bad). Maybe he complained, was brushed aside by management, and left the 20 cent tip as his response.
No one should have to explain a bad tip/no tip and posting a customer’s reciept after doing so should be illegal. Not leaving a tip is bad form but calling someone out for it is even worse.
Who Cares ? If the service is good , I leave a TIP …. Service is poor / bad , there will be a nickle or dime left as a TIP …. simple as that .
If the restaurant wants to put it all out on blast .. go ahead; it only shows what lousy food and /or service was received ….
Simple as that !
I will never understand the logical requirement for tipping. If I paid $7.54 for a cheeseburger and a drink, why do I pay another $2.00 to someone that works there for them to put it on my table? Also, why do people tip on the total bill amount? Should we not be tipping pre-tax? What did our service have to do with taxation? My bill was $73.20, tax was say $4.00. Should I not tax on $69.20 instead? Is that not the actual cost of my service at that establishment?
Tip. Should I not TIP on $69.20.
Because waiters are paid an extremely low hourly wage (less than minimum wage) because the vast majority of their pay is through tips. You are right about tipping on the pre-tax amount.
In other places it is build into the cost of the food / service. Here the servers get paid less because part of their pay falls directly to the customer. I’m bewildered why we have the system we do in the US, but we’re stuck with it.
Part of the system is to try and reward good workers and filter out the bad. Most people won’t stick around to give comments on service, unless it’s atrocious, so the reward based system, in theory, encourages people to work better.
Also, seeing as it’s an NFL player, perhaps he thought someone told him to tip 20 per cents, and so he did.
@Billy Boy Your “20 per cents” because he’s an idiot comment fits so well it could very well be the truth.
@We Are 138
Read your comment. Do you see how much of an asshole you sound like? I doubt you have ever worked in the industry, either. In Colorado, I made $2.13 per hour.
The difference between the sub-total and total shouldn’t matter. If you can ‘t afford to tip then you should be going to the McD’s dollar menu and not the local burger shack.
It’s not a requirement either, ass.
@J in Colo
Nailed it
If you can ‘t afford to tip then you should be going to the McD’s dollar menu and not the local burger shack.
It’s not a requirement either, ass.
This. If tipping seems too fancy for you, then a restaurant with waiters is too.
Any celebrity who doesn’t tip at least 30% should be ‘outed’. Cheap Bastards!
Try telling that to Johnny Damon or Mark Brunell.
Tiger Woods is a notoriously bad tipper…….esp at Perkins.
I’m pretty sure Billy Boy nailed it.
Fuck all that. If you give shitty service than you get a shitty tip. I don’t owe anyone shit, give me great service and I will reward you with a great tip. I don’t owe the manager any explanation and the waiter should know when there is a situation or if they have given bad service. Is it my fault that your a dumb fuck and worked below minimum wage? Fuck all that, the sense of entitlement is fucking ridiculous. Nope! There are tons of jobs that don’t except tips as part of the service.
McCoy is still a cheap asshole.
Been to PYT a ton and also met Shady, I believe PYT here, he’s kind of a super-alpha-better-than-the-world jerk.
A Philly on Philly confrontation just means you end up getting double the Philly.
nobody gives 2 fucks if he didn’t tip. and who the fuck says if you can’t tip you shouldn’t go out to eat? fuck that if i have money to buy me something that I really want I’m going to get it. and why don’t they fix this fucking problem with waiters and just pay them a livable wage? i never took waiter jobs in restaurants because of the pay, the fuck i look like serving people and kissing ass for less than minimum wage? if you want to make money trying catering, be a cater waiter, at least you get paid. and you can’t bitch at some high profile celebrity for not tipping you because you’re being paid, and in some cases the clients send a tip. this shouldn’t be a topic of discussion about how people spend their money. so what he’s rich, so what he’s an athlete, PYT is a business and needs to pay their employees and stop bitching.
I just see a wall of fucks.
shutupyoumoron-
Nobody will give two fucks until their $9 burger costs $15, because the bus boys feel entitled to $15 an hour. If the minimum wage goes up, so does the price of your dinner. But hey, then you have another reason not to leave a tip, because the food is so expensive, right? As if the server has any control over that.
Also, your post reeks of ignorance. ‘Cater waiter’? I don’t think being a ‘Cater waiter’ is a very high paying position.
I said that if you can’t afford to tip you shouldn’t go out. It isn’t the server’s fault that you are so blindly ignorant of the industry yet you are attempting to participate in a discussion regarding some intricacies of the industry. I’m no professional waiter but you just sound like an idiot yelling from behind your drool towel.
I still stand by that statement. I think I’m right, and you’re an asshole.
I live in Philadelphia, and, yeah, it’s a pretty crappy restaurant.
if he left no tip you could say he forgot, to leave a small tip is a way of saying you are not happy with the service you got.
way to advertise your poor service.
Exactly
For people who did service jobs where tipping happens- there’s reasonable ways to see someone stiff them. Maybe they’re an international customer who doesn’t know tipping is customary, maybe it’s a child who hasn’t learned tipping is the custom yet and thinks the exact price is the price- there’s reasons for someone to completely give you no tip that can at least be respectable.
The real insult is to tip the person one penny (or 20 cents in this case), which is universally “I know you need to be tipped because of the job, but you suck at it so much I’m expecting you to take this as me saying to go fuck yourself.”
Having failed miserably as a male prostitute, Bob decided to become a really no good horrible waiter.
They lost me at spaghetti buns. I hate novelty food.
If you feel your service was bad and you want to be a class act, at least just tip 10%. 10% instead of the standard 15+ lets your server know that you had a bad experience. Less than that just makes you look like a Clint Eastwood super cheap senior citizen asshole. Even more so when you are a rich person.
God damn, people get riled up about tipping.
‘Remember, just the tip, just to see how it feels. I’ll stop after that, I promise.’
“my husband ordered a burger with buns made out of molded, deep fried spaghetti.”
Well why the fuck would you order that?
didn’t he give his girlfriend herpes and it was broadcast all over Twitter?
so after some investigation,here is the deal:
Lesean McCoy did no wrong-to the average observer of restaurant etiquette it would seem that he did only tipping .20 on $61..however after reading some reviews on a variety of websites for restaurants, here is some facts of PYT that i have surmised and may shed some light on what the actual issue is-whether who the real douchebag is-Mr.McCoy or PYT..
This restaurant adds 20% gratuity to all of their checks. The receipt shown all over the net is a credit card receipt-not the actual itemized receipt. I wonder did Mr.McCoy know that? Maybe the grat was off by 20 cents and having been in this biz for some time I’VE SEEN THIS HAPPEN ESPECIALLY IN REGARDS TO AUTO GRATS. However, maybe this is part of the issue considering that a year ago the Feds started to tax gratuties, including that in the taxation rules that are already taxing a servers tips. This new rule also affects how much taxes are to be paid by the restaurant-especially if EVERY CHECK HAS 20% GRATS-to the Feds every year..Most restaurants who did or are still using auto grats usually apply them to parties of 10 or more because unfortunately some folks who go out with their friends sometimes can’t afford to tip let alone afford to eat out-so this grat basically is insurance for the server.Some folks see this as nonsense however the shoe is on the other foot when you have to serve 30-40 on a off the book reservation that all want separate checks. So a grat serves its purpose when its suppose to, PYT on the other hand seems to be slightly misinformed as to correct 2014 business practices are or are supposed to happen. One reviewer was confused as to why a server chased him and his buddy outside in reference to the tip. The server had asked about the service and wondered about a tip- to the reviewers friend. Once the server walked back the man went back to the table and took his buddys money stating, he had tipped $20 on top of the bill-not even realizing 20% grat was included..Also it seems the servers there are also very misinformed as to service,dress and attitude. Reviews have ranged from the horrid smelly hipster to smug and snobby.
Also it seems that aside from todays reviews which are all uneven and without merit-the folks that live down the street love the place,the folks from L.A. hate it-oh well and there you go. The reviews that hold merit and seem to tell alot of what is actually going on seem to start about a year ago,around this time last summer-mind you every restaurant has bad reviews,everyone is different and like all sorts of foods, however details like cleanliness,service, and the fact that what was liked and loved of their original menu, which was removed unknowingly to the locals has turned off alot of their regs and others who went out of their way to go there. Basic management functions,aloof servers and bouncers that seem to know nothing of hospitality or would rather know the rules to a FightClub then the rules of the restaurant biz especially toward taking care of a guest seem to be the norm now.
Reading reviews 2-3 years back tell a different happier picture of delicious meals,shakes,burgers and great service..it seems something went downhill,maybe servers making(or stealing) more money from customers than they should have based on service or possibly lack of, the business losing money to taxes from unnecessary grats,thus unable to pay kitchen staff or their distributors thus leading to an overnight change to the menu and changes in attitude-from “I’m happy to work here and gracious for your money” to “20% isn’t enough,that goes to the kitchen because my boss is an idiot” attitude.
Now to the elephant in the room: Mr.McCoy.
It seems either you are a bad tipper or you are not. I think for the record you aren’t knowing that in this time of social media, anyone and everyone wants to make an example out of someone with money–from Jay Z not tipping a million dollar party to every actress in H-wood being bad tippers,it gets ridiculous and now that photographic proof of receipts are commonplace,fr0m great tippers “Tipping for Jesus” to the bad ones-even I who have been in this biz since I was 15 have never thought once to share a bad tip on the net. Will I bitch and moan sure but to post it-never..Theres no point to it unless you are trying to get police involved,like a serial “eat and run” type,-there show the receipt-good now every one knows not to let him into their restaurants. The server, “ROB” may have some explaining to do in the next 24 hours after this-I’m sure I still have questions. So Mr.McCoy maybe there is a small lesson learned from this. Never ever go back to that restaurant and keep your reciepts, son!
TL/DR
I would’ve withheld my tip based on that grammar flub in “Americas Craaaziest Burgers,” yuck!
Well Andy, you’re an ASS if you assume that he had bad service. First off, even with bad service you still get service. Second, complain to a manager. You’ll get taken care of. Servers make nothing an hour. NOTHING. This happens daily at the restaurant I work at. Even with exceptional service there are people who feel it is acceptable to tip 10% or nothing at all! I have actually seen in the tip part: “sorry, I’m broke”. If you don’t want to be tip shamed then tip dammit. What really grinds my gears is when authors comment and write about crap they know nothing about. Just one of my pet peeves. Maybe I should should start an annoying blog too?
This wouldn’t be a problem if waiters didn’t make dick for shit wages.
Here’s a novel concept. Raise the motherfucking minimum wage.
“But owners will raise the prices of their goods!” Great, now:
1) more people can afford them because you know, poor people who get more money spend it on things like not-horrible food (no fucking shit); and
2) it’s probably not going to be more than the 15-20% you’re already paying for tip
When I got my most recent (second) job making an unprecedented $20/hour, you know what I said? Motherfuck shitty food. I’m never eating dogshit again. Fuck Ramen, fuck McDonalds, fuck Subway. I’ll give the local Mexican-owned family taco shop my business four times a week because I can afford to spend $10-15 on a meal once a day now (those student loans though…).
Look at any strip mall or shopping center on a weekday evening. What do you see? People eating out. Poor people do it too, just only on payday and they don’t tip well; because that extra three dollars in tip to them is a gallon of gas that will get them to work and back twice instead of change rustling around in their drawer.
If you don’t think people should be able to eat not shit once every couple of days because people like Mitt Romney “earned it”, fuck you.
If you don’t tip – fuck you. You’re essentially saying “Bad day or not, I couldn’t be fucked to bother with the fact that you may not make minimum wage this hour.”
And if you even begin to think the thought “oh, well why don’t you demand your manager make up the difference” or “if your manager is breaking the law, you should sue” – fuck you. Lawyers cost money, and most owners and managers are intelligent enough to either maintain plausible deniability or fire the shit out of you.
God, the fuckers on this thread and in this world.
I can’t comment on other areas, but, the problem where I live is that servers expect to be tipped now, regardless of service. As a result, It’s incredibly rare to get very good service. The best you get is very average service.
Seriously if you can’t tip you shouldn’t go out. Eat at home. If you have the money to buy burgers and beers and apps and all that ish then you can afford to throw down a twenty percent tip. If you think PYT is so bad terrible people then freaking go somewhere else, God people have nothing better to do then bitch and moan and write nasty reviews online. Screw bad tippers and this prick football player. Learn how to cook, cuz I don’t ever wanna wait on you!