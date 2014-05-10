The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 5/9/14: You’re By Yourself Tonight

On tonight’s Smackdown — the real Mark Henry.
Pre-show Notes:
My new favorite thing on Raw/Smackdown every week is Lana’s runway walking/turning when she comes out. I just love the blatant “look at me” aspect of it. All of the Divas know they’re hot, but they still try to focus on the task at hand and stay in character as people whistle at them.
NOPE. Lana goes full-on supermodel complete with looking over the shoulder, hands on the hip and a half smirk. Lana man…Lana.
Oh yeah some actual wrestlers did some stuff this week too.
+1
Lana is the freakin’ greatest. She works the crowd so well. It’s like she’s feeding toddlers. “Open up, here comes the train. Choo choo!”
/Lana feeds the crowd a spoonful of carrot flavored baby food
Shouldn’t we all be kinda glad Lana and Rusev are a thing? I mean, would you prefer she be hooking up with some jacked dude? At least Rusev proves that big fellas can land absolute smokeshows in “real life.”
If Rusev types are what she goes for, pretty much everyone on the planet except Rusev is screwed.
In fairness, I never had the slightest inkling of a notion that a schlubby dude like me could even get the time of day from her. I mean, look at her, she’s a fucking goddess.
After watching the Henry/Reigns match last night, I still think the character I have liked the most in the past like 3 years is “Hall of Pain” Mark Henry. Dude was such a badass and still could be if he wasn’t putting over Reigns.
The only problem with Henry is his age, and how long he’s been around the business for, at this point. Guys in his position (Kane, Big Show etc.) are there now to occasionally be built up as credible threats to help put over younger talent. They might give Henry one last glory title victory before he retires, but he doesn’t need it. And he’s probably okay with that.
Nippopotamus, you see his match against Undertaker back at WM XXII? Brandon’s right, totally underrated. I wish Undertaker got his way and lost the streak to Henry. We could have had Hall of Pain for 4-5 years, instead of 2 great but short runs in ’11 and ’13.
Yeah, I love shouty Mark Henry, but Iron Mike is right — dude can’t go a month without getting injured, so they can’t really do much with him anymore. I’m content with motivated badass Mark Henry popping up now and then in a midcard match.
– the number of rematches or how certain guys get stuck fighting only each other in feuds for months and months has reached that absurd danger level it was at before Wrestlemania’s season again, and it’s completely turning me off on everything that I’ve seen even once before.
for example, how many times have we seen emma/santino vs fandango/layla/summer rae? 10? 20?! it feels like it!
– the way WWE’s handling Rusev’s push is super boring. and I’m saying that as probably the only guy that cares about the guy too and not just Lana. I’m starting to not care… I need him in some feud over something with someone as soon as the next show, or I’d start completely skipping his matches instead of just letting it play in the background.
– why are WWE trying to make us feel sorry for summer rae at all?! I won’t jump the gun and say she wouldn’t make such a good babyface… but to me, she was one of the best heel divas (aside from AJ (I miss AJ)) in a long while! on par with Eve if not better. (I miss Eve.) I fear she’d be as bad of a face as someone like Beth Phoenix or Gail Kim are as heels, which is to say become a generic type. (also, I miss Beth Phoenix.)
– was there a reason that Henry faced Reigns? did he turn or not?
regardless, and although I hate Alicia Fox’ing (unexplained changes of alliances), I’ll allow it because I can’t not enjoy badass Mark Henry.
– I don’t know when I stopped hating batista, but I did. is it his gear? is it his beard? is it that he’s doing my favourite thing that any wrestler could do: making fun of the crowd?
and I absolutely love and support the clean as heel wins can be finishes to sheamus’s and batista’s matches! a count out victory is still 10 times better than a run in or a DQ.
Woah, let’s not get crazy now. I agree that Summer Rae is a good heel, but let’s not she’s at Eve’s level yet. Administrative Assistant Eve is still the best.
I agree on Rusev though. WWE needs to say fuck it and let him beat Sheamus or Orton or some other top guy who also always wins already. The kill smaller dudes booking doesn’t work anymore when the show is so good otherwise. He’s a sore spot, on par with Santino.
Bingo on the entire concept of trying to Goldberg-book every new big beast that arrives on the main roster (Ryback, Rusev etc.). What they should have done with Rusev is when he popped up at the Royal Rumble they could have had a very minor, even accidental in-ring conflict with someone like Shamus. It happens, the match continues, Rusev gets eliminated, Shamus completely forgets all about it because who the fuck is Rusev anyhow? But Rusev remembers. And then, like, two weeks later, Rusev and Lana show up during a Shamus match. Lana says CRUSH!!! and Rusev shoot-murders Shamus on Raw in a way that is so completely dominant that the can sell a Shamus injury and build up to their actual first proper match (Rusev vs. Shamus) at the next PPV.
Secretary-short skirts and sexy glasses-Eve will forever be the best, as would the take a picture-celebration Eve. But the sound of devil-Summer Rae that talked Sasha Banks into turning from the most bland thing to the most awesome one, and fabulous-Summer Rae that whips her glorious hair while setting on the top of the turnbuckle in her entrance are nothing to pass on.
and I wanted to leave this point to a comment of its own because it’s the most important:
someone needed to say what everyone’s feeling and I’m glad it was you, brother! yes, the 3MB/swoggle vs matadores/torito feud is the best one going in WWE today! the rest either aren’t “feuds” but just “repeated matches between the same dudes or gals”, or are shit feuds. SHIT. (with the exception of shield/evolution, but even that loses points because there’s never anything on the line and it doesn’t matter who wins or loses but just that the matches are great (which they surprisingly and thankfully more than are!))
Jesus, is RVD’s black eye the result of Cesaro legit pummeling him in the corner with his forearm? I hope so.
If Cesaro actually hit him that would have contributed but its probably all from planting his face in the smashed up trash can at Extreme Rules.
Ah, I forgot all about that already. That makes more sense.
I have my fingers crossed that RVD said something stupid back-stage to someone (insert the person you’d like to see shoot-punch RVD in the face here) and they actually punched him in the face. Either that, or he had a house match at some point against Aksana and she delivered THE KNEE DROP FROM GOD!!! directly into his eyehole.
I like to imagine that’s the work of BNB’s dog boner.
I will not listen to a bad word spoken about Jinder Mahal.
Now I know never to listen to Nate Birch. Jinder is the fun one in 3MB.
his line about speaking English because this is America a week or two back made me legit laugh out loud.
Poor Emma ,one of the top technically gifted Diva’s in the WWE and they take her ring entrance and give her a pink sock.
The pink sock saved Emma’s ass. The dancing was bombing on the main roster — now she has a thing that will keep her on TV until she finds the next thing that clicks. And I think she will. She’s talented enough that she’ll find a new thing that will get over as much with the main roster audience as the dancing did with the NXT audience.
Before you get too down on the pink sock, remember, the alternative was probably Emma being forgotten and future endeavored.
Nate’s right, but that doesn’t make it hurt any less.
I’ll be honest, I didn’t like the dancing on NXT either. The crowd got into i, so kudos to them, but I always thought it was a weak ass gimmick. I tolerated it because she was a fucking assassin in the ring. Then they stuck her with Santino and made her a mentally challenged joke on the main roster and I honestly have lost all interest in Emma for the time being, to the point where as soon as her and Santino start coming out I immediately switch the channel.
At some point, people are going to have to admit that gimmicks or characters getting over in NXT doesn’t mean a whole hell of a lot in the WWE.
Don’t get me wrong, NXT is a great show, but when you film in the same small arena in front of the same people every week, it’s easy to think something is getting over when it isn’t. Adam Rose and Emma were over in NXT, but don’t forget, Lance Hoyt was over in the Impact Zone for the same reason.
I never liked Emma for her dance, and her goofy entrance was funny just the first time I saw it.
She became my favourite because of, believe it or not, not her killer matches mainly (although they also play a role), but because of her hilarious backstage interviews. She made me a fan since the first one I saw from her (that one she poked another diva in the forehead and got her future endeavored) and my love for her continued growing with every new one (that one with the bubbles gun and Renee Young is one of my absolute favourites!)
(same thing goes for Tyler Breeze. his entrance was cool the first and second time only, maybe… and he had a few good matches, but his hilarious backstage interviews are why he’ll always be one of my favourites. I could also kinda say the same thing about Enzo Amore, Bayley and Aiden English.)
That gif of Batista is my favorite thing he’s done since he came back.
It should be his new standard taunt he does before his pyro hits.
I am 1000% okay with Batista going along with be forcibly recast by the fanbase as the dick that he probably is in real life. I mean, you gotta remember, he re-signed under the belief (probably sold to him by Haitch) that he was going to return an immediately popular fan favourite who would effectively coast to the gold at ‘Mania. And it didn’t happen. And he’s been working the hardcore heel playbook like a pro every since (except for when he’s been too gassed to stand – which is, like, 64% of his on-camera time…but whatever).
I actually enjoy Batista’s character work now, in the way that you do for effective heels. I am over the giant NOOOOPE of the attempt to bring him back as a triumphant babyface and he’s doing some great stuff. The only problem is that he isn’t up to main event standard in the ring right now. The game done changed and he doesn’t have it anymore.
Agreed. Ever since Big Dave embraced the dark side and went full on asshole heel, he’s been quite entertaining. Less so in the ring, but I wasn’t expecting much from him on the mat anyway.
It’s completely natural. Batista has always been incredibly high on himself. Remember when he was criticizing people for horrible ring work? Yes, that guy who really only became a thing because WWE needed a monster in leiux of Lesnar leaving. Of course, Lesnar could actually wrestle back then.
He plays a heel who can’t understand why the world doesn’t worship him. That’s probably how he feels in real life as well. That and anyone who wears skinny jeans like he does can’t be a face.
I really enjoyed the tag team of BNB and Cesaro. Even though Cesaro just got out of one team, I think it would be fun to see them paired up again.
RVD’s eye looks like a rotten piece of fruit
I can still hate Batista because the fat dude he was making fun of in the crowd could probably last longer in the ring than Ol’ Dave could.