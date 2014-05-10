The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 5/9/14: You’re By Yourself Tonight

On tonight’s Smackdown — the real Mark Henry.

Pre-show Notes:

– Hey guys, share this report! A Smackdown report with no shares puts my heart in The Hall of Pain, so help a brother out. Here’s the buttons!

– Follow WithLeather on Twitter and like it on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter too! If you like this review, I also write stuff every darn weekday for GammaSquad — we’re under “Geek & Sci-fi” on the navigation bar at the top of this page!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down!