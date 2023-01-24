Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end with a 31-14 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card weekend. Before the final whistle, speculation was already rampant on whether Brady, who is now 45 years old, would retire for the second time, return to the Buccaneers, or move on to play for a new NFL franchise. The reasons for the nationwide intrigue are obvious around the player many consider to be the greatest of all-time but, on Monday, it became clear that Brady isn’t quite ready to make his decision.

Brady made his weekly appearance with Jim Gray on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go and, predictably, Gray asked about Brady’s future and whether there was any timetable for a decision. Brady responded with an answer that wasn’t exactly polite.

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to f***ing do, I would’ve already f***ing done it,” Brady said.

By the end of the clip, the antagonism wanes, but Brady clearly didn’t have a desire to answer right now. It’s a bit odd, though, in that Gray basically has to ask Brady this question, so perhaps a more prepared answer might’ve been wise. Alas, Brady has myriad options to consider in the coming weeks and months and, unlike any other 45-year-old quarterback in history, he would be in high demand if he wanted to keep playing.