tom brady
Getty Image
Sports

Tom Brady Got Really Annoyed Over Yet Another Question About His NFL Future…On His Own Podcast

by: Uproxx authors

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end with a 31-14 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card weekend. Before the final whistle, speculation was already rampant on whether Brady, who is now 45 years old, would retire for the second time, return to the Buccaneers, or move on to play for a new NFL franchise. The reasons for the nationwide intrigue are obvious around the player many consider to be the greatest of all-time but, on Monday, it became clear that Brady isn’t quite ready to make his decision.

Brady made his weekly appearance with Jim Gray on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go and, predictably, Gray asked about Brady’s future and whether there was any timetable for a decision. Brady responded with an answer that wasn’t exactly polite.

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to f***ing do, I would’ve already f***ing done it,” Brady said.

By the end of the clip, the antagonism wanes, but Brady clearly didn’t have a desire to answer right now. It’s a bit odd, though, in that Gray basically has to ask Brady this question, so perhaps a more prepared answer might’ve been wise. Alas, Brady has myriad options to consider in the coming weeks and months and, unlike any other 45-year-old quarterback in history, he would be in high demand if he wanted to keep playing.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×