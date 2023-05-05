Tom Brady put pen to paper on a deal that will make him the lead broadcaster for Fox back in 2022. Of course, Brady signed the deal with an eye on his post-playing career, and after originally retiring in 2022, the future Hall of Fame inductee reverse dcourse, returned for one more season, retired again, and decided that he didn’t need to head right into the broadcast booth for the 2023 NFL season.

A report this week indicated that Brady might end up backing out of the 10-year, $375 million agreement altogether. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the odds of Brady joining Fox is 49/51, with Marchand speculating that it would be a major undertaking that may not appeal to Brady right now. Well, Brady got word of all of this and replied in the exact way you might expect: in the comment section of a post on Instagram.

Update: @TomBrady denies the report by the New York Post that he's been considering leaving his $10-year, $375 million FOX deal. "FakeNews" (📷 @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/x5nC7bghDc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 5, 2023

We’ll see if Brady ends up deferring any longer than just this year when the 2024 season rolls around. In the meantime, Fox is in pretty good hands with its coverage of NFL games, as Greg Olsen received praise for his work in the booth throughout the previous season. Olsen will team up with Kevin Burkhardt as Fox’s No. 1 broadcast pairing this season as they wait on Brady.