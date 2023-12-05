The 2023 NFL season has been a strong one for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team’s fortunes were thrown into the realm of uncertainty on Monday evening. The Jaguars hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in a nationally televised clash and, with the score tied at 28-28 in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville was driving for a potential go-ahead score with Trevor Lawrence at the helm. However, Lawrence suffered an apparent leg injury after he was stepped on by an offensive lineman during a drop-back on third down.

Trevor Lawrence had to be helped off the field after what appeared to be an ankle injury on this play. Hope he’s alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/y0ScHNN4OV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 5, 2023

Lawrence was visibly frustrated and clearly hampered, reacting strongly as soon as the play was over. Ultimately, he went to the locker room immediately and needed help to do so.

To make matters worse, the Jaguars missed a go-ahead field goal attempt on the next play, placing the game in further peril. Beyond the impact on Monday’s game against Cincinnati, however, Jacksonville simply is not the same team if Lawrence is sidelined for any length of time. At the time of this post, there are scant details on the nature of the injury, but Lawrence is the most valuable piece on Jacksonville’s roster and members of the franchise and its fanbase are undoubtedly experiencing anxiety as a result.