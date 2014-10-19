The Ohio State Marching Band’s Tribute To Classic Rock Made For A Tremendous Halftime Show

The Ohio State Marching Band was at it again during halftime of the Rutgers game. You may recall some of their earlier work this season, most notably their tribute to classic TV and The Wizard of Oz. But yesterday’s performance was truly something special. It featured classic rock songs from bands like The Who and KISS, along with some very creative formations.
Take a look.
“Pinball” was my favorite.
Props. That sort of work deserves an award.
I wanted to say something smart-assed like, “geez, no one ever gives classic rock its due.” But then I saw the pinball table. Holy shite that’s awesome.
Ohio State’s marching band is on a whole different level.
The timing on those formations…man.
As a Michigan fan I hate that they are good. The formations are great an all.. what is amazing is how quickly they work on them. To do a full, new halftime show from one week to the next is remarkable. Although I thought they could have smashed the guitar a bit better (I had to find a weakness).
The cymbal tipping when it was hit was a really nice touch.