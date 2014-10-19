The Ohio State Marching Band’s Tribute To Classic Rock Made For A Tremendous Halftime Show

10.19.14 6 Comments

The Ohio State Marching Band was at it again during halftime of the Rutgers game. You may recall some of their earlier work this season, most notably their tribute to classic TV and The Wizard of Oz. But yesterday’s performance was truly something special. It featured classic rock songs from bands like The Who and KISS, along with some very creative formations.

Take a look.

“Pinball” was my favorite.

