It’s hard to imagine what modern fashion would look like without the influence of streetwear and, by proxy, hip-hop. These days, sneakers, hoodies, sweatsuits, and graphic t-shirts are must-have wardrobe essentials, whether you’re shopping in the casual or luxury markets. Hip-hop’s influence on modern culture (fashion and beyond) cannot be understated. And yet… if you take a cursory scan of the big fashion houses of Europe leaning into streetwear or the fast-fashion brands most often associated with the style, you’ll find that they are overwhelmingly white-owned. A discouraging sign for a fashion world leaning so heavily into hip-hop culture. Point being, a shift in ownership in streetwear is long overdue and the best way to support that change is with your wallet. So the next time you move to stock your wardrobe with some fresh looks, make sure to also support some Black-owned streetwear brands. With that aim, here are 15 companies we love, with styles that are sure to level up your whole vibe.

Founded by Scott Sasso in 1995, 10 Deep is a brand that has been around for a minute, but they've never lost their edge. The brand cut its teeth alongside legends like Futura2000, Russ Karabalin, Rick Klotz, Camila Elhke, and the PNB Crew and served as a chief architect of early '90s streetwear. Many of these brands wouldn't exist without the influence of 10 Deep. A-Cold-Wall Founded in 2015 by British designer Samuel Ross, A-Cold-Wall first started as an art project before evolving into a fully-fledged men's apparel brand. The aesthetic here leans on the luxury end of things and takes a significant influence from modern architecture and industrial design. Scanning the brand's Instagram will reveal an almost fine-art-like approach to streetwear. This year the brand launched some exciting sneaker collaborations with Dr. Martens that combined A-Cold-Wall's minimalist design with classic silhouettes.

Come Back as a Flower From the mind of Esper Knows, Come Back As A Flower is a Los Angeles-based fashion label that puts ethical production and sustainability at the forefront, utilizing recycled cotton on 100% of the brand's offerings. The drops that come out of Come Back As A Flower might be few and far between, but each one features hand-dyed production and attention to detail and craft that is able to instill a sense of pride in you just for owning a piece. The aesthetic here leans on the heavily psychedelic side, so if you like a little tie-dye with your streetwear, you can't go wrong with this brand. Denim Tears Denim Tears specializes in… well, denim, but it goes much deeper than that. Started by former Kanye West consultant Tremaine Emory, Denim Tears is both a denim brand and a company that tasks itself with highlighting cotton as a symbol forever intertwined with America's history of slavery. The clothing is as thought-provoking as it is fresh. Since the brand's inception, they've moved past simple denim pieces, offering a growing list of dope streetwear basics and essentials.

Fear of God If you follow streetwear closely you're probably already aware of Jerry Lorenzo's massively popular Los Angeles-based label Fear of God, but on the off-chance you don't, you need this brand on your radar ASAP. Fear of God has an undeniable futuristic and luxurious quality to it. They're the only brand that can make sweats look like something fit for royalty. Whether it's the brand's luxury apparel or their high-profile sneaker collaborations, no wardrobe is complete without at least one Fear of God branded piece. Heron Preston Heron Preston comes from the mind of the designer of the same name. A Parsons School of Design alumnus, Preston's brand borrows the look and color palette of modern workwear and gives it a luxury-brand style presentation. From functional puffer jackets and faded denim staples to psychedelic high-fashion prints and sheer fabrics, Heron Preston is a brand that seems to get more exciting with each new drop.

RenownedLA Founded back in 2011 by the young designer John Dean III, Renowned first began as a creative outlet for Dean's projects when he was a high school student in Akron Ohio. The brand tasks itself with designing streetwear that speaks to and for the past, present, and future of Black designers by paying tribute to the sportswear stylings of early hip hop, retranslated through a modern lens. Telfar Founded in 2005 by Telfar Clemens, Telfar has gone on to become one of the most sought-after brands in all of streetwear. The label primarily focuses on unisex stylings, with its key piece being a variety of Telfar branded bags, which routinely sell out minutes after being restocked. Walk down the streetwear rocking a Telfar and you'll easily be the most stylish on the block.