Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet and where to buy them. We are approaching Halloween weekend which means the season of spooky sneakers is upon us! The Halloween-themed offerings tend to be a bit hit or miss, but there are always at least a couple of sneakers that manage to speak to the season while still looking dope in the process. In the case of Halloween 2022, four sneakers understood and nailed the assignment this year, which is better than most years! As tends to happen as we approach the end of the year, Nike dominated our list this week. The end of the year is typically a slow time for notable sneakers, with most brands putting in as little effort as possible — instead relying on easy re-releases that are guaranteed to make money. Fortunately for sneakerheads, Nike's idea of not trying is to drop some of the most coveted Jordan colorways of all time. It might not be a great time of the year to be a sneaker fan, but if you're all about Jordans, you're swimming in options. Here are the seven best sneaker drops of the week, let's dive in!

Nike LeBron 2 Midnight Navy The LeBron 2 returns this week in a Midnight Navy colorway. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Nike drop a LeBron 2 so this is cause for celebration The sneaker makes visual reference to the pair LeBron rocked while playing for the United States Basketball team during the 2004 Olympics and features a full leather upper in a white and navy colorway with small red accents (USA!) and sits atop a Zoom-cushioned encapsulated midsole with Lebron branding on the heel. The subtle geometric detailing on the midsole on this sneaker is super fresh. The LeBron lineage of shoes ended up taking a much more visually extreme aesthetic, but it’s fun to think about what might have been if the subsequent LeBrons followed the design ethos of this simple and functional basketball sneaker. The Nike LeBron 2 Midnight Navy is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 3 Fire Red This one is a no-brainer, do we even need to say anything about this shoe or should we just include the buy link and call it a day? This is a Fire Red Jordan 3— wait, let me rephrase that, this is THE Fire Red Jordan 3. The OG, the very sneaker this famous colorway first originated, and now it’s back!

Featuring a white leather upper with elephant an elephant print midsole and Fire Red accents, the Fire Red is perhaps the most beloved colorway of the Jordan 3. Copping this pair should be priority one this week. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Fire Red is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app of aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Dunk High Somos Familia Día de Muertos The Halloween-themed sneakers are here! Or well, in this case, Día De Los Muertos themed, which contrary to popular belief is not the Mexican version of Halloween. They’re totally different holidays people! That’s an article in itself and we’re here to talk about shoes so I’ll spare you the history lesson. The Día de Muertos Dunk High features a split design with a textured suede upper and some intricate embroidery work. The design is inspired by day of the dead orfrendas, grave alters where people place their offerings to their passed beloved ones. This is hands down one of Nike’s best October-holiday-themed sneakers. The Nike Dunk High Somos Familia Día de Muertos is set to drop on October 26 at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 Halloween It’s a little hard to be excited about this Halloween-themed mid-rise AF-1 when you’ve got the Día de Muertos Dunk High. It’s not nearly as fun or festive, but it’s still a great look if your vibe is all about blacked-out Air Forces.

This stealthy black design features an all-leather upper with a shimmering reflective coating, a ghostly double Swoosh and subtle Goosebumps green accents. It’s a dope design, even if it doesn’t have the same attention to detail as the Día de Muertos Dunk. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 Halloween is set to drop on October 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low Halloween The Halloween kicks continue! Dubbed the ‘Halloween’ this low-rise dunk features a faded cracker leather upper with a Swoosh shadow and reflective detailing. The sneaker sports the same green accent work used on the Air Force 1 Mid but instead of relegating the green to the insole only, a bit of it appears on the outsole. I like this a bit more than the AF-1, it gives off a witch’s cauldron vibe and fits well with the spooky season. The Nike Dunk Low Halloween is set to drop on October 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Stray Rats x New Balance 580 New Balance isn’t making the same insane amounts of money that Nike is, so the brand isn’t at a point in its career when it can waste resources on Halloween-themed sneakers, but teaming up with Stray Rats on Halloween weekend is just as good, if not better.

Stray Rats is known for its grimy and spooky vibe, and these garish colorways are the sort of thing we expect from a Halloween-themed sneaker. The 580 silhouette is a rare sneaker in the New Balance archives, originally exclusive to Japan, and features a nubuck upper atop a ABZORB midsole. Repping Stray Rats is a Rat Logo lace jewel, with New Balance branding at the heel. The sneaker is available in Burgundy with Mystic Purple and Dark Moss with Cosmic Grape. The Stray Rats x New Balance 580 is set to drop on October 28th at 7:00 AM pst for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.