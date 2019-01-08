Adidas Insley Collection Is Where Skate Wear And ‘Athleisure’ Collide

Adidas

If you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty close to starting a brand new decade and you can already spot the fashion trends slowly changing. Wide legged pants, tiny sunglass lenses, cringe-inducing low-rise jeans — it’s only a matter of time before everything we’ve left behind a generation or two ago comes back with a vengeance. So it’s only natural that skate fashion also experiences a change, and Adidas Skateboarding is trying to foster that change with their brand new Insley collection.

The Insley line uses Adidas own iconic sports silhouettes for a collection that infuses skate wear with the comfortability of athleisure and makes use of a variety of fabrics like terry, fleece, and Climalite. The collection includes a jacket, long sleeve jersey, track pants, athletic shorts, and a brand new iteration of Adidas SB City Cup shoe silhouette in a striking new colorway.

The entire collection shares a black and blue color scheme, possibly a nod to all the bruises you’re bound to get wearing this line while skating. Honestly, the Insley drop looks great, but let’s be real for a second — how are you going to skate in f*cking shorts?! Who are you, Nyjah Huston? Unless you’re on a casual ride, we can’t see this line being very functional from a performance perspective, but maybe Adidas had their sights set on the casual skater anyway — that hooded jacket is bound to look great on just about anyone. Boardriding is just a bonus.

Will athleisure-inspired fabrics define the skatewear of the new 20s? Only time will tell. The Insley collection is now available at select retailers and the Adidas Skateboarding website, check out the full line below.

