Ariana Grande kicked off her Sweetener album roll out by partnering with Reebok to debut her new video for “The Light Is Coming,” which featured Nicki Minaj and Grande cavorting with lights in a dark forest while Ariana sported Reebok gear. Now, she’s working with the sneaker brand in an even bigger way. In a newly-announced campaign, the singer joins several other female superstars to rep Reeboks including Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Danai Gurira, Nathalie Emmanuel and Katrin Davidsdottir.

Each of the women involved tell their own stories within the theme “Be More Human” by speaking about “overcoming barriers to become their best self.” In her clip for the #BeMoreHuman campaign, Ariana says that being more human is “being as accepting as possible of yourself, and evolving — we’re never done.”

The new campaign includes limited-edition t-shirts for each woman featured in the campaign — so Ariana fans can get a shirt featuring her — and all of the proceeds will be split among the groups Reebok is partnering with: Movemeant Foundation and The Women’s Strength Coalition. Movemeant is an organization that offers body positivity tools for young women, and the Women’s Strength Coalition is an organization that helps break down barriers for women interested in strength training.

To learn more about the campaign here, sign up here. For her part, Ariana’s new album Sweetener will be out in just a few short weeks, on August 17, and you can pre-order it here.