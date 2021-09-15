Temperatures are dropping, college classes are back in session, and the leaves are changing colors (unless you live in California). We’re leaving the summertime and heading into fall, also known as the best month for fashion. As comfortable as rocking nothing but shorts and sandals in the summer months is, nothing beats layers! Couple that with moody autumnal color palettes, and weather that hits that Goldilock’s zone of being not too cold and not too hot and we have a season comfortable enough that you get to wear a majority of your wardrobe. It’s been a minute since we’ve rounded up the best streetwear to hit the world of fashion but after the long drag of summer, we’re finally back with some new Fall/Winter 2021 collections from some of our favorite brands. This time around, we have new seasonal collections from the likes of Gucci, Supreme, The North Face, Adidas, and a few under-the-radar brands that we’ll be highlighting for the first time. Once you’ve copped your new fit, be sure to check the latest entry in our sneaker series SNX DLX to complete the look.

Monkey Time x The North Face FW21 Mountain Parka Japanese streetwear label Monkey Time is linking up with The North Face’s hip Purple Label to deliver what will undoubtedly be my main jacket of the next 6 months. The Mountain Parka features a short-length cut — which helps to make the piece a lot more functional in the warmer months leading up to winter — with a synthetic fiber and polyester Taslan taffeta shell in two different seasonable appropriate colorways. The full line up consists of a navy blue and black makeup, or a light blue and forest green option. The Mountain parka features both a zip-up enclosure and a button-up design as well as a draw-string hood with dual branding throughout. Pick up the Monkey Time x The North Face Purple Label FW21 Mountain Parka at the Monkey Time webstore starting today for a retail price of $360. Gucci Towards Autumn Collection Powerhouse luxury brand Gucci has just delivered its latest Men and Women’s fall drop, dubbed the Towards Autumn Collection. The collection features a small selection of soft wool, tweed, and knit outerwear pieces dipped in a comforting and warm autumnal color palette. Highlights of the collection include the Men’s graphic animal print wool sweater, and tartan and wool coats.

Rounding out the collection are a few new designs of Gucci’s iconic handbags as well as some leather-focused footwear. Gucci has also just launched a lifestyle collection for the first time in the label’s history, so if you’re looking for some very expensive Gucci branded board games, pens, stationery, and furniture, look no further. The holiday season is coming up after all! Shop the Gucci Towards Autumn collection now at the Gucci webstore and all Gucci boutiques.

Clara Colette Miramon Butterfly Season One The Berlin-based Clara Colette Miramon label is fairly new on the scene but has exploded in popularity this year thanks to a few celebrities rocking the brand, most notably Doja Cat. The label’s newest collection, Butterfly Season One, features psychedelic colorways across form-fitting crop tops, t-shirts, bodysuits, and corsets with butterfly-inspired cuts and imagery across a set of Y2K-inspired fits. It’s probably not what you’d wear the next time you hit the grocery store or when you’re running errands, but you’re going to need some new fits for that upcoming concert, and any end-of-the-year parties that aren’t totally ruined by Covid. In keeping with the brand’s sustainability-first ethos, Butterfly Season One’s pieces were made using upcycled tablecloths. The Clara Colette Miramon Butterfly Season One collection is out now. Check the Clara Molette Miramon online store to shop the collection. Adidas Originals Blue Version Collection If you grew up in the early ‘00s (or you just idealize the time period) then you’re probably familiar with the Adidas’ iconic blue Beckenbauer tracksuit. The jacket alone was a staple of Y2K era fashion (despite being from the 80s) and now Adidas Originals is tasking themselves with reviving the Beckenbauer once again by dropping two new versions of the tracksuit in a collection dubbed “Blue Version.”

Despite its name, the Blue Version collection features a blue or black colorway across two different jacket and pant sets inspired by the original Beckenbauer. Both sets feature modern utilitarian updates, and as cool as the black set is, we can’t deny that the classic blue and white is the obvious highlight of the collection. The Adidas Originals Blue Version Collection is set to drop on September 15th. Shop the collection at the Adidas webstore and in-store at Adidas.