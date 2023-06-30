Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With Fourth of July looming it’s safe to assume that even if you’re a hardcore sneakerhead, you’re probably not thinking about the latest sneaker drops and instead getting preparing for an epic BBQ bash. You probably already have an outfit in mind (shoes you don’t mind getting grass-stained) and whatever you order this week won’t get to you before the holiday anyway — so what does it matter, right? Wrong! This might be another light week, but absolute fire is dropping! A re-release of the White Infrared Jordan 7s, a Campus 80 collaboration between Adidas and BAPE, a new Action Bronson New Balance — I mean, do we even have to talk about what else is dropping? Any of those three drops could be your drop of the year! So let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops of the week because there are more gems to be had.

Air Jordan 7 White Infrared Price: $200 Nike’s new White Infrared Jordan 7 combines two legendary colorways of the silhouette and creates something that is, I’m just going to say it: greater than the sum of its parts. The White Infrared sports an embroidered Jumpman logo with a 23 logo at the heel, a white leather build, and rides atop an iced-out outsole. Infrared accents add a nice splash of contrast over this super clean build. The Air Jordan 7 White Infrared is set to drop on June 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Campus 80S BAPE Price: $150 As part of BAPE’s big 30th-anniversary campaign, they’re dropping another new collaboration with Adidas, and we think this is the best one yet. The 80S sports a contoured outsole with an all-suede upper with leather lining, an extended tongue piece, metallic gold details, and a large BAPE star logo in place of the 3-stripes on the outer.

If you’re a fan of the three-stripes, it’s still present on the inner side of the sneaker, along with the OG Campus branding. It’s a sneaker that gives you the best of both worlds and reimagines a world where the BapeSTA is an Adidas original. The Adidas Campus 80s BAPE is set to drop on July 1st at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

New Balance Made in USA 998 Plum with Silver Price: $209.99 New Balance’s signature color is grey but I really think they should reconsider that because no brand does purple quite like them! Just look at this Plum With Silver 998, it’s beautiful! The sneaker sports a suede mesh and pigskin suede upper over an aged ABZROB midsole and reflective silver details on the logo and heel piece with embroidered branding at the tongue. Just beautiful! The New Balance Made in USA 998 Plum with Silver is set to drop on June 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $209.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Plum With Silver Price: $209.99 Personally, I think the 998 is the better drop of the week but I get that people ride hard for the 990 and fans of the V4 will be happy to see the sneaker get the purple treatment! Instead of the three-material upper, this one is simplified with a mesh build with hairy suede panels. The sneaker rides on a lightweight foam ENCAP midsole and sports reflective details throughout. The New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Plum with Silver is set to drop on June 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $209.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 Made in USA Lapis Lazuli Price: $219.99 Action Bronson is back at New Balance and this new drop is even doper than the last. Featuring a pigskin build with synthetic overlays and mesh underlays, the Lapis Lazuli is built upon a 990v6 silhouette with FuelCell cushioned ENCAP midsole with reflective accents, a TPU backtab, and a colorway that combines shades of blue from navy to teal, silver, and a slightly yellowed midsole. The Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 Made in USA Eclipse with Popcorn is set to drop on June 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Stüssy x Our Legacy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Price: TBA Stüssy, Our Legacy, and Converse are teaming up for a new hippie dippie take on the Chuck 70 that harkens back to the sneakers lifestyle heritage as a sneaker beloved by the surf and skate crowd of California. The shoe features a hemp build dyed in Portugal using bio-friendly dies in a closed water loop cycle that helps to give the sneaker a washed-out vibe. See what I mean? Hippie shit!