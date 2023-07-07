Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. If you’re a fan of classic sneaker silhouettes in the most coveted internet-breaking colorways … this, unfortunately, is not your week. It’s also not your week if you like a lot of variety. We’re just coming off a holiday weekend, so things are incredibly slow in the sneaker world right now. But the big brands are sneaking in a few gems this week before the summer season heats up again. All of that said, if you’re all about the future of footwear, this week definitely delivers. Adidas is dropping a pair of sustainable sneakers by way of the brand’s latest collaboration with Sean Wotherspoon and the Adidas NMD-1, while also reaching into the vault and giving a forgotten classic skate shoe some shine. Elsewhere, Puma dropped its latest sneaker in the LaMelo Ball lineage, and Converse teams up with A-Cold-Wall for an ultra-sleek and futuristic take on the classic Chuck 70. It’s a short week, but a strong one. So let’s dive into this week’s best footwear!

Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red Price: $240 If last year was the Jordan 2 Renaissance, this year belongs to Penny Hardaway. Nike has been showing love to the Air Penny series of sneakers, and this week Penny’s Air Foamposite One gets a nice shiny facelift. Featuring a metallic red upper with black contrast points, an icy outsole, and Penny’s signature logo, the Metallic Red Foamposite One is one of the sleekest sneakers to drop all summer. Best of all, this sneaker drops in a full-size run. The Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red is out now for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Adimatic Wonder Clay Price: $120 Earthy, skate-ready, and cushioned, what’s not to love? The early 2000’s Adidas Adimatic is back, and it looks better than ever. Featuring a clay-inspired colorway, the Adimatic sports a zigzag midsole, wide-style three-stripes, a leather upper, textile lining, and rides atop a rubber outsole.

It’s made to take a beating while still offering control on your board. Not a skater? Even better, this sneaker looks great no matter where you take it and will last longer if you’re not beating up your pair trying to land that kickflip. The Adidas Adimatic Wonder Clay is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Adidas NMD S1 Cloud White/ Grey Two Price: $220 Of the big sneaker brands, Adidas is dominating the sustainable sneaker market. The NMD S1 is another sneaker made with sustainability in mind with its yarn upper made from 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester, with textile lining, BOOST midsole, and a sock-like fit for ultimate comfort. The sneaker drops in two dope stealthy colorways, Cloud White and Grey Two. The Adidas NMD S1 is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore. Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon Orketro Price: $160 The corduroy king is back! Okay, at this point we can probably stop calling Sean Wotherspoon that considering he hasn’t made a corduroy sneaker in years, but who else could lay claim to such a title? Wotherspoon’s latest with Adidas, the Orketro, is made with sustainability in mind.

The textile upper is raw and undyed with a lightweight build, Adiprene cushioning, and a mix of 50% natural and renewable materials in an effort to not add to the insane amount of plastic waste in the ocean. The Adidas Sean Wotherspoon Orketro is set to drop on July 7th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.