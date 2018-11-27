SNX: The Best Shoes Dropping This Week (Nov 26th-Dec 2nd)

Adidas/Nike/Size?/Uproxx

It’s time to close the door on November in style. This week’s best kicks utilize mostly futuristic design concepts with plenty of attention paid to colorways and materials. If you love new wave sneakers, this is the week that’s going to see you making some hard choices — as some of the best and most forwarding-thinking kicks of the entire year are all dropping all at once.

If you’re a shoe-classicist this might irk you. Luckily we were sure to include something for retro-heads too (chill out old man).

Personally, when it comes to futuristic silhouettes, I fit somewhere in the middle. I love that the sneaker world is taking chances and utilizing new technologies to bring us the shoes of tomorrow, even though I disagree with some design and material choices. Regardless, this week’s picks were mostly no-brainers. These are the five-best shoes dropping this week.

Nike React Element 55, size? Exclusive

size?

Nike’s new React Element silhouettes are some of the best new designs to hit the sneaker world in some time, and this exclusive iteration of the React Element 55s give us more reason to love these new kicks. Sporting a synthetic nylon upper in a black and white grid design, the React 55s are overlaid with suede and synthetic leather with a spiral swoosh and touches of 3M reflective tape.

This iteration of the React Element 55 is exclusive to British retailer size?, but you can grab a pair — in men’s and women’s sizes — from the size? app, web store or at a size? physical store on November 29th. (Yes, that name is annoying to write.)

size?