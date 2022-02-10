Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We’ve finally arrived! Today marks the first legitimately exciting week we’ve had in this so far sorry year for sneakers. This week we get New Jordans, holiday specials, and even a new Bad Bunny sneaker! The good news doesn’t stop there, we’ve peeked ahead at some of the planned releases for the rest of the month and it’s looking like it’s all smooth sailing from here — so long as release dates don’t get shuffled around. But that’s the future, we live in the present and this week there are a lot of dope sneakers to be had, from the latest Nike Union collaboration to one of the coolest Air Jordan 6 colorways we’ve ever seen. Straight up. So without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s best picks.

Nike WMNS Air Huarache Purple Punch The Huarache has enjoyed a recent resurgence this decade, and now the sneaker is getting a clean women’s exclusive Purple Punch makeup. Featuring a shimmering neoprene accented leather upper that combines deep purples and cloud white, this Air Huarache is oozing with ‘90s sensibilities. It’s a bit of the past in the present. The Women’s exclusive Air Huarache Purple Punch is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum PWR With Kanye West, Beyonce, and Bad Bunny, Adidas has a pretty strong roster of celebrity sneakers. After a strong debut last year, it’s looking like Bad Bunny is getting yet another sneaker, this time shaking things up a bit by ditching the Adidas Forum for … the Adidas Forum Power.

Okay, it’s not the most exciting thing the pair could’ve done, but Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas sneaker, like the previous three, is pretty dope, which makes us feel confident about the longevity of this partnership. Starting with an ‘80s inspired design, the Forum PWR features a letter upper with a sand and acid orange colorway, ruffled three stripes, reflective details at the tongue, and some blue contrast panels at the heel. Instead of the Forum branding, this sneaker simply reads ‘Benito,’ which, if you don’t know, is Bad Bunny’s actual name. The Adidas x Bad Bunny Forum PWR is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App.

Air Max 95 Ironstone It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a notable Air Max 95, but this week brings a new colorway to the classic silhouette and we’re all about it. The Ironstone features a mixed suede, canvas, and jacquard upper, reinforced to handle those harsh winter elements. We love the intricate jacquard webbing on the upper’s shroud, the colorway is laid out across the wavy upper like a gradient with deep browns at the bottom ascending to gradually to white. The Air Max 95 Ironstone is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike x Union LA Passport Pack Pistachio Dunk This is hands down our favorite release of the week, but that is usually the case when LA streetwear institution Union does a Nike drop. The label has a perfect track record of amazing Nike collaborations and this week’s Passport Pack was no different. The sneaker, in its pistachio colorway, was previously only available during an in-store raffle and it will now be released online on February 10th and is already floating around on aftermarket sites. The Pistachio features a ripstop upper with exposed stitching and a muted pistachio nut-esque color. The concept behind the Passport Pack was to give a modern take on classic ’00’s Dunk colorways exclusive to the cities of New York City, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. The Nike x Union LA Passport Park Pistachio Dunk is set to drop on February 10th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at the Union LA webstore (watch the site for the countdown timer) or hit up aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Nike Air Trainer 1 Coriander As the weather continues to warm up, a lot of us are about to get eager to start spending more time outdoors, which means hitting nearby trails and hiking spots. So you’re going to need some new footwear if you want to trek comfortably and in style. This week Nike will launch a new outdoor-inspired colorway of the Air Trainer 1, dubbed the Coriander. The design features a forefoot strap for a strapped in fit with Air cushioning and a mid-height collar that should supply you with more ankle support as you hit that rugged terrain. The Air Trainer 1 Coriander is set to drop on February 11th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike WMNS Air Jordan 5 Low Girls That Hoop If you can count on one thing from the sneaker industry, it’s that Valentine’s Day is going to bring out the pink shoes. We say bring them on. If you can rock pink shoes, you’ll always turn heads with your fit. In celebration of the large and underrepresented community of women’s b-ball players, Nike is launching this soft leather low-cut Jordan 5 in bubblegum pink. Arctic Orange and Siren Red accents round out the design and a black contrasting shark tooth and matching Jumpman logo at the heel really add some stark interest to this otherwise pretty pair of sneakers. All I want to know is why Nike didn’t launch this in a full-size run? Us big feet folks want to rock them too. The WMNS Air Jordan 5 Low Girls That Hoop is set to drop on February 11th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

