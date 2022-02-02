Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’ve finally entered the month of February and as suspected, things are finally heating up in the world of sneakers. Next week brings a new Adidas collab from Bad Bunny (who is 3-0 with dope sneaker drops) and the week following that will give us our Valentine’s Day sneaker specials, as well as a few new Jordan 5 colorways. The snow on this bland sneaker year is finally starting to melt! That brings us to this week. It’s not nearly as bad as anything from January, but it’s sadly another light week. That all looks like it’s finally starting to change though, let’s get into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Resin A new Yeezy dropped to little fanfare this week and for the first time in a while, it has yet to sell out. Is that a sign Yeezy is falling off? We don’t think so, but the 700 MNVN Resin does lack some of the flash of the more recent Yeezy drops so we’ll take that as a sign that the sneaker community is getting a little bored with Ye’s reliance on muted color palettes. We feel that too. But the 700 MNVN is still a great sneaker with a dope silhouette, so pick up this week’s release as a beat-up pair. Wear it at the park games, on your skateboard, anytime you’re doing some exploration in your immediate area. You’ll be the most styling person bumming it. The Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Resin is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas website, via Yeezy Supply, or at aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Jordan 6 Low Lunar New Year Every year Nike drops some Lunar New Year-inspired kicks and this year they’re giving us this ultra-clean low-cut Jordan 6. Dubbed simply, Lunar New Year, this new colorway features a porcelain white upper with cracked leather and metallic gold accent work.

A small icy sole adds another visual point of interest to the design and a satin collar lining and a gold embroidered Jumpman logo keep the sneaker looking regal and celebratory. The Jordan 6 Low Lunar New Year is set to drop on February 4th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Flax It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a triple brown colorway, so Nike’s new Air Force 1 Mid colorway, Flax, comes at us like a breath of fresh air. The sneaker features a tonal-brown upper inspired by construction work boots and features metal grommets and other durability-enhancing alternations, like intricate heel layering and thick rope laces. The workwear-inspired design pairs perfectly with the AF-1’s bulky utilitarian silhouette. The Air Force 1 Md Flax is set to drop on February 4th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. Adidas Stan Smith WMNS The Stan Smith is a top-five sneaker silhouette, it’s always going to look great no matter the colorway but Adidas really did something special this week with this new mixed-up design. Featuring a Cloud White base, an Ambient Sky heel tab, and True Pink branding, this women’s exclusive Stan Smith colorway is one of the sneaker’s best in a while. It’s weird to describe a Stan Smith as colorful, but this is about as colorful as the sneaker gets so it’s a pretty notable design change. The Adidas Stan Smith WMNS in Cloud White, Ambient Sky, and True Pink is set to drop on February 4th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore.

XLARGE x Adidas Campus 80 XLARGE Adidas is linking up with Los Anglers streetwear label XLARGE for a special iteration of the Campus 80 silhouette in celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary. This special colorway features a suede upper with textile lining and a mix of Mesa, Solar Red, and Gum colors. Rounding out the design is some XLARGE branding at the tongue as well as a zebra print liner, contrasting red accents, and three lace alternatives. The Adidas Campus 80 XLARGE is set to drop on February 4th for a retail price of $101.85. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app. JJJJound x BAPE BAPE STA JJJJound is a label that has become iconic for its commitment to clean minimalist design, so when we first heard that the brand had linked up with BAPE — which is known for the opposite — we were curious how the two styles would mesh. Now that we’ve seen the two brand’s collaborative BAPE STA sneaker, we’re surprised to see that BAPE seems to have taken their cues from JJJJound. We definitely don’t have a problem with that. This is one of the simplest BAPE STAs we’ve ever seen and features a smooth white upper with a light grey star logo and JJJJound branding at the heel. It might be contrary to BAPE’s usual bombast, but it’s a damn fine pair of sneakers, and easily one of this year’s best so far. The JJJJound x BAPE BAPE STA is set to drop on February 5th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at the BAPE webstore or JJJJound.