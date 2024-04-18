Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. So far April has gone off with a bang, last week saw three Kobe Protro drops, and the week prior brought the ultra hyped NOCTA Hot Step 2 and for this week we’ve got, well… okay admittedly this week isn’t quite as exciting as the last two. But that’s not to say the drops aren’t strong! Especially if you’re a fan of more obscure silhouettes like the Nike Field General ’82 — a football-inspired low-top silhouette straight out of the Nike archives. But 40-year old silhouettes aren’t the only thing on offer, as this week brings the return of the Air Peg 2K5 Phantom as well, which matches up with modern streetwear’s obsession with early aughts era footwear. Despite the lack of a big signature release, we’ve got a lot to talk about this week — let’s dive in!

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Big Money Savings Price: $125 The concept behind the Big Money Savings SB Dunk is simple — elevated construction and design, a typical price. This won’t run you more than a general Dunk drop but what you get here is a comfort-focused padded collar and tongue, lightweight cushioning for a smooth ride, and an upper of premium leather and textiles. The colorway features a mix of aged tans, beige, and silver, with a teal outsole and tongue tag. The sneaker comes stocked with thick rope-style laces which give this Dunk a different vibe than the stock laces. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Big Money Savings is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Field General ’82 Black and White Price: $100 Neutral, unisex, and functional, that’s the strength of the Nike Field General ’82. A sneaker that goes with any sort of outfit and aesthetic, whether you’re steeped fully in coquette or something more gritty and street-ready. The sneaker features a mixed leather and synthetic leather upper with a chunky wraparound swoosh and a waffle sole.

The design harkens back to early ‘80s football footwear with a sleek low profile design. It’s not a radical statement or anything, but it looks great and it’s neutral enough that it isn’t going to clash with anything you wear. The Nike Field General ’92 Black and White is set to drop on April 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas Samba Made in Italy Price: $350 The Samba is enjoying renewed popularity right now, it’s hands down Adidas’ most popular silhouette so it’s only natural that we’d be getting a plush and elevated version with premium construction. The Samba Made In Italy features an artisan overhaul of the usual sneaker’s build with a smooth Italian leather upper and a design inspired by Italian dress shoes. That’s really all there is to it, it’s a premium Samba at a premium price. We’re not mad at it though because it looks great. The Adidas Samba Made in Italy is set to drop on April 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Women’s Air Peg 2K5 Phantom and Coconut Milk Price: $150 Nike has brought back the Air Peg 2K5! This women’s-size exclusive features a layered upper with a mesh base, an embroidered outline on the swoosh, a lightweight feel, and a waffle-inspired outsole. It’s an early ’00s runner perfect for matching with that Y2K aesthetic.

Although this white, red, and black colorway looks great, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t looking forward to future colorways of this model, as this one is a bit tame. Either way, we’re happy Nike has finally brought it out of the archives to enjoy a second life. The Nike Women’s Air Peg 2K5 Phantom and Coconut Milk is set to drop on April 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 Pirate Black Price: $159.99 If you missed out on last week’s Joe Freshgoods and New Balance drop, you’ve got another chance this week. Unfortunately, both sneakers from the set won’t be dropping though, so you’re stuck with this Pirate Black with Nutmeg colorway, rather than the soft pink-toned iteration. Still, it’s a dope design that highlights the strength of the 1000 silhouette as well as Freshgoods’ immaculate taste. The sneaker features a black open-knit mesh upper with bronze iridescent leather overlays and woven branding, riding atop an ABZORB midsole. The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 is set to drop on April 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Centennial 85 Low ADV x Dre Price: $110 Adidas Skateboarding team rider DeAndre Thebpanya is getting his own signature take on the mid-80s era Centennial 85. The sneaker features a low-top profile with a suede and nubuck upper, textile lining, extra impact cushioning at the cupsole and a colorway that combines black with pink and metallic silver hints.

In place of the usual “Centennial” branding, this signature sneaker simply reads “Lil Dre.” For a debut signature, we’re digging it! The Adidas Centennial 85 Low ADV x Dre is set to drop on April 19th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Green Glow Price: $180 The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Green Glow is this week’s biggest drop. The design is simple, it’s your typical high-top OG AJ-1 silhouette with a premium leather upper with a white base, teal panels, and black accents. It always feels like a bit of a let down when the week’s biggest release is just a simple color swap but what else can we say? That’s the power of the AJ-1. It needs very little to generate hype. The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Green Glow is set to drop on April 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas_N_Bape (BapeSTA) Green/Yellow Price: $150 This week brings yet another BAPE and Adidas collaboration (the second in a month) and as fans of the Tokyo brand, we say bring it on! Utilizing BAPE’s classic BapeSTA silhouette, this sneaker features an all leather upper with a rubber outsole, textile lining, classic trefoil Adidas branding at the tongue with an embroidered BAPE ape at the heel, and a chunky take on the three stripes.