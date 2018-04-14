All Of The Best Festival Fashion At Coachella 2018

#A Year of Festivals #Music Festivals
Deputy Music Editor
04.14.18

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Coachella began its 2018 edition in Indio, California this weekend, celebrating its 19th installment on the polo fields. And though the lineup is predictably stacked — bolstered by headliners Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Eminem along with the likes of Cardi B, SZA, St. Vincent, and Fleet Foxes — everyone knows that the music is only a part of the festivities. Coachella has also become a lifestyle brand, with clothing lines rolling out collections both inspired by the desert event and hoping to be donned by the attendees. Even those that don’t explicitly say they are marketing to Coachella tease their customers with “spring desert festival attire” or the like.

The result is one of the most fashionable places on the planet, where concertgoers dress to impress, knowing that Coachella’s gorgeous scenery and titanic art installations will make for plenty of photo opportunities. The clothing is often functional as well, operating well in the intense heat that the setting can bring. In 2018, the flower crown is giving way to face glitter, but nothing in particular felt like it was being overused to the point of parody. As you will see in the gallery below, Coachella’s festival fashion is still going strong, and these best-dressed folks are a big part of that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#A Year of Festivals#Music Festivals
TAGSa year of festivalscoachellaCoachella 2018festival fashionmusic festivals

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 4 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP