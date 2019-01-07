North Face Is Set To Drop An Updated Take On Their ’92 Rage Collection

The North Face/Uproxx

We’re just one short week away from the release of The North Face’s much-hyped revamp of their Rage collection, which originally dropped in 1992 and features the bold color-blocking, loose cuts, and asymmetrical design philosophies of that era. In terms of The North Face — who often take a more conservative approach when it comes to color — this is a very vibrant collection that makes liberal use of indigo, black, and orange.

The colors recall what you might expect to see Zach Morris and his pals draped in (had Saved By The Bell run an arc set in a winter ski shop), and you don’t get much more 90s than a name like “Rage.” Surely, the North Face had second thoughts about reviving that name, or maybe they were just hoping to capitalize on the whole 90s sentiment. Either way, we’ll probably be staying away from the Rage branded long sleeves, they’re just a little too much.

The revamped unisex collection includes jackets, fleece pullovers, crewnecks, long-sleeved tees, a mesh tank top, pants, and joggers. Rounding out the collection is a pair of hiking boots with the signature Rage arrow-graphic, a pair of slides for cabin lounging, and it wouldn’t be a revamped 90s collection without at least two bucket hats. While the boots would look great on a hike, we’d suggest a nice pair of Nike’s or Adidas to complete the look if you’re picking up pieces for your streetwear ensemble.

This is a can’t miss, and probably The North Face’s most fly drop of the new year. The revamped North Face Rage collection will drop on January 16th and will be sold exclusively at The North Face website and their branded stores. Check out the full collection below.

