We certainly don’t plan on Adidas and Nike absolutely dominating this column on a weekly basis, that’s just the way it shakes out a lot of the time. Those two powerhouse brands are on top of it when it comes to design and sheer output. Kanye alone seems to drop a new Yeezy colorway every other damn week. But now, finally, we see a sneaker brand that wasn’t content with merely earning a spot on the list, they had to make sure to kick Adidas clean off.

Welcome to the party, Reebok. This week Nike and Reebok killed it, from the ultra-hyped Fear of God 1s to classy Opening Ceremony Reebok collab, here are the best kicks dropping just two weeks away from Christmas.

Nike Air Fear of God 1

Nike

What a name for a shoe! In collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo, the Nike Air Fear of God 1s sport an ultra clean high-top design with a modern caged lacing system that allows you to lace up in several different ways. With a thick midsole and Zoom Air cushioning, this shoe falls somewhere between sneaker and boot, featuring a heel zipper and subtle branding touches. Colorways include black and bone, and we’re gonna have to give it to the bone. The off-white tones just make these shoes look even more future than they already appear.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1s will drop on December 15th and will retail for $350 at Nike online and other select Nike retailers.

