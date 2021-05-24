If you’re a sneakerhead looking for a place to celebrate all things sneakers, look no further than aftermarket site Grailed’s Sole Supply — a two-week celebration of sneakers and the people who collect them that officially launches today. The campaign promises to dive into Grailed’s vast community of collectors and curators, delivering a series of rare drops from sneakerheads around the world, with special attention given to former Versace VP and Yeezy designer Salehe Bembury. Fans of Bembury’s truly next-level designs will have the chance to score personal items from Bembury’s closet, which includes rare items and one-off pieces from brands like Supreme, Kith, Nike, and Chinatown Market.

“I’m excited to team up with Grailed again to celebrate the diverse tastes and perspective of its passionate community of sneaker enthusiasts,” Bembury said in a press release, “As a designer, I’m always looking for sources of community, which is why it’s always empowering to see like-minded folks on Grailed coming together to create a hub for discovery and connection.”

This Thursday, May 27th, Bembury will deliver a deep dive into his career, offering insights into the inner workings of his creative process and offer fans the chance to shop his wardrobe. But perhaps the most exciting part of Sole Supply will be the chance for sneakerheads to cop a pair of 2020’s Off-White Jordan Vs in any size of your choice.

The pair will be given away via a raffle exclusive to the Grailed community members, but Grailed promises other coveted drops and curated bundles from the site’s biggest sneaker sellers as well, so you may leave these next two weeks with a pair of sneakers you never thought you’d get a chance to own!

Check out Sole Supply at Grailed here, which runs from today to June 7th.