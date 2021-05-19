Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We’re going to take this opportunity to once again remind you that the fire A Ma Maniére Jordan III Raised By Women joints are dropping once again at European and APAC retailers, so if you didn’t get a chance to catch the stateside release you’ve still got another good shot — though you’ll sadly have to pay higher shipping rates. This week we’ve got Nike back dominating the list with some dope Jordan and Dunk drops, as well as the debut of a brand new Air Max silhouette. Elsewhere New Balance and Adidas are holding things down representing strongly for those other swoosh-less brands by bringing new Casablanca and Yeezy collaborations. Take a look at this week’s best below and be sure to hit our weekly apparel roundup to complete the fit.

Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 7 Paname Football fans rejoice, Paris’ Saint-Germain football club is getting a special celebratory Air Jordan 7. A basketball sneaker for a soccer team? Try not to think too much about it — this collaborative sneaker features a white tumbled leather upper with contrasting black accents on the midsole and tongue and mesh-swapped transparent paneling which gives an inside look at the sneaker, and a Paname (a common nickname for Paris) tag on the forefoot. We’ll take mesh paneling over the more bulky leather any day, it’s an interesting way to update the Jordan 7 design without screwing up the sneaker in the process. On the shoe’s heel, a styled adaptation of the Paris Saint-Germain logo takes the place of the Nike branding. The Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 7 Paname is set to drop on May 22nd for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club. Nike WMNS Dunk Low Barley Green For the entire spring season now Nike has been dropping WMNS-size exclusive Dunks in soft pastel colors but this week’s low-top Barley Green has got to be the best. Featuring a leather upper with shades of mint, pistachio, and peach, the Barley Green sits atop a rubber cup sole with outsole treading that matches the Air Jordan 1. It’s not the Grateful Dead, but this colorway is definitely worthy of inclusion on our Best Dunk colorways of all-time list. The Nike WMNS Dunk Low Barley is set to drop on May 21st for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at GOAT.

Air Jordan 1 Low Ghost Green How do you make a Jordan 1 not look like a Jordan 1? Drop a low-top pastel colorway, apparently. You just don’t see Jordan 1s in this colorway and we have to admit, it’s kind of dope. Sure the checkerboard print on the tongue and that California-inspired soft green makes this kind of look like — brace yourself — a pair of Vans, but Vans would never go for an exposed foam tongue or think to combine a contrasting metallic heel on a pastel upper, or use multiple panels of leather or do any of the other things you need to tell yourself in order to convince your brain that Jordans are far superior to Vans. The Air Jordan 1 Low Ghost Green is set to drop on May 21st for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Yeezy QNTM Flash Orange Yeezy is having a fire year. Aside from dropping a whole load of bold colorways we never thought we’d see the brand dip into, Ye has kept up a steady stream of Yeezy drops this year and the new stuff always feels like an improvement over the last drop. This week’s Flash Orange QNTM takes the bright colorway of last week’s Tactile Orange 500 High and infuses it with some streaks of white, grey, and black, giving an almost Zebra-like design that hovers over a milky translucent white midsole. The Yeezy QNTM Flash Orange is set to drop on May 22nd for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Adidas confirmed app or via Yeezy Supply.

Casablanca x New Balance 237 / 327 Red Monogram Pack Casablanca and New Balance have as fruitful a collaboration as Union LA and Jordan, dropping a steady stream of must-cop drops. For the two brand’s fourth collaboration, Casablanca is double-dipping on the Monogram print introduced in their last New Balance, but darkening the color using a mix of red and green over a white leather upper, matching midsole accents, and an oversized “N” logo. The 237 and 327 share this colorway, differing only in shape, which makes it incredibly hard to choose between the two. So we won’t, we’re going with both! The Casablanca x New Balance 237 and 327 are set to drop on May 21st at the Casablanca webstore for a retail price of $170 and $195, respectively. Nike Air Max Pre-Day Pure Platinum A new silhouette from Nike is always cause for celebration, even if the name is incredibly stupid like “Air Max Pre-Day” but hey, we’ll take any new additions to the Air Max family. Featuring an oval-shaped silhouette that pulls inspiration from classic track sneakers, the Air Max Pre-Day features an aerodynamic design with an exposed Air unit that allows some added compression between your foot and the ground, which should result in a bouncier step off the heel and is made from 20% recycled content by weight. It’s a nice way to add a little sustainability into the shoe, which we hope Nike keeps doing moving forward on any future silhouettes. The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Pure Platinum is set to drop on May 20th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.