How To Buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 Sneakers

Drake’s ongoing collaboration with Nike has already produced some highly coveted pieces, including a basketball collection and a golf line. On April 3, the latest expansion of the NOCTA line arrives in the form of the “Total Orange” NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2. Originally released as a “shock drop” via the dreaded SNKRS app, the bright-orange-and-silver silhouette will be available for wide release via NOCTA.com on April 3 and on SNKRS again on April 4. Here’s a look at them, courtesy of the official NOCTA Instagram:

While Drake continues to release new shoes with Nike, some of his peers in the rap game have branched out to launch their own sneaker brands. On April 12, Nicki Minaj will launch a line with 11 designs in partnership with LØCI, while J. Cole sneakily previewed his own Indie 5000s after a successful run with Puma on the RS-Dreamer. He’s been previewing the throwback-inspired sneakers on tour with Drake, but hasn’t yet announced when exactly he plans to release them.

As for the Hot Steps, according to British GQ, there wil be muliple colorways dropping alongside the Total Oranges, but they have yet to be revealed. GQ posits they’ll be around £160, which equates to aroudn $200 in USD.