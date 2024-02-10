Usher is just a few days away from performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, and he is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect — including some fun tricks. As an early teaser, he mentioned that he would be recreating a roller skating sequence that played a role in his Vegas residency, which wrapped last year.

Roller skating plays a big role in Usher’s life. In 2022, he joined a bunch of celebrities including D-Nice, Q-Tip, Gayle King, Meek Mill, and more to help open the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at NYC’s Rockefeller Center. Usher also serves as the company’s brand ambassador, and he performed “U Don’t Have To Call” as the headliner for the opening night party.

“When you think about skating, it’s not just rolling and the music. It’s also to what you wear. It’s how you feel,” he told Access Hollywood.

“Somewhere during the pandemic I had this bright idea to just go back to having fun, and that’s what this is,” Usher added. “I want to offer the same thing to people who come here to dance, and listen to music, have a few drinks, and just chill out or even get on skates and have a good time. Again, you might fall down but you get back up, but you have fun.”

As for other possibilities of what to expect, Usher might bring some surprise guests to the Super Bowl, including Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, and more.