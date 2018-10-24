Vogue Apologized For Kendall Jenner’s Afro In A Recent Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner and Vogue have been accused of cultural appropriation after one of the younger Kardashian castmembers appeared in a photo where her hair was made up in the style of an afro.
Vogue posted multiple images from the shoot on Instagram last week and people had strong reactions online. First there was a picture of Jenner with model Imaan Hammam and then a solo picture with just Jenner that apparently caused the bulk of the internet backlash.
15 years ago, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was created to make the American fashion community more caring, more creative, more conscionable. Tap the link in our bio for a look back at the prize that changed American style. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
