Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re in for a much lighter week this time around, especially in contrast to last week’s big battle between Bad Bunny and Drake’s signature sneakers. But this week isn’t without a signature celebrity sneaker. In fact, this week’s celebrity personality is arguably bigger and more revered than Drake and Bad Bunny combined. That’s right, we’re talking about Rihanna, who is dropping two more colorways for her PUMA Fenty collaboration. Elsewhere, Nike and Supreme are linking up once again for three new dual-branded AF-1 colorways, Pharrell’s latest Adidas drop, and the main event — the Jordan 1 Royal Reimagined. So if you were hoping for a break from hard decisions, you’re going to have to wait for another week, because this isn’t it. Luckily, with this many great drops out there, you’re bound to land on a winner. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week!

Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam Light Stone and Luminous Green Price: $220 If you’re looking too go laceless, the VaporMax Mocha Roam is all you. The sneaker features a lightweight slip-on design with a woven upper that puts a focus on comfort but still exudes a utilitarian vibe. And thanks to a combination of glowing green tones, the Mocha Roam comes across as futuristic loungewear. The Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam Light Stone and Luminous Green is set to drop on October 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Baroque Brown/White/Black Price: $118 Supreme is back baby! The brand has been fairly quiet this year in the footwear domain but as the year comes to a close we’re starting to see more and more Nike collaborations. This week brings a bare-bones take on the Air Force 1. Dropping in three colorways including an all-over Baroque Brown, white, or black, this AF-1 features a premium leather build with dual branding.

Truthfully it’s not flashy or groundbreaking but Supreme is kind of at the point now where it doesn’t really need to be, for better or worse. At the end of the day, this is a great slightly elevated take on the AF-1 — a legendary silhouette, and two legendary brands. You can’t go wrong. The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Baroque Brown is set to drop on November 2nd at 11 AM PST for a retail price of $118. Pick up a pair at Supreme.

Fenty x PUMA Avanti L Club Navy/ DarkMyrtle Price: $160 If you missed Rihanna’s first Fenty and Puma Avanti drop, now Is your chance to scoop up a pair. Hopefully, since this is the second drop the hype has died down slightly because the initial release sold out faster than most people could hit “checkout.” The Avanti features an oil-treated upper, gold aglets, a foam wedge midsole, and debossed gold foil Fenty branding. It’s pretty much the most elevated and luxurious Puma has ever looked. The sneaker drops in two colorways, Club Navy and Dark Myrtle in a generous full-size run. Does Rihanna have the best celebrity sneakers right now? We think so! The Fenty x PUMA Avanti L in Club Navy and Dark Myrtle is set to drop on November 2nd at 7 AM PDT for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the PUMA webstore. Nike SB Dunk Pro Wheat Price: $115 If you’re digging on the earthy tones of the Supreme AF-1 collaboration but you lean more towards skatewear than streetwear, the SB Dunk Low Pro Wheat is for you.

This “pro” version of the sneaker features an extra durable upper that is designed to put up with intense abuse. The sneaker also features a Zoom Air unit for enhanced comfort and a padded tongue. The Nike SB Dunk Pro Wheat is set to drop on November 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas Humanrace Samba Aluminum/Orbit Green Price: $180 Right now Adidas’ most popular silhouette is, without a doubt, the Samba. That feels insane to type, but it’s true, the Samba had a resurgence a few years back and it doesn’t seem like it’s ending anytime soon. This is probably why Pharrell’s Humanrace is taking a stab at the silhouette. The Human Race version features a premium leather upper with an elongated folder tongue for some minor customization and a smooth suede T-toe. The sneaker drops in an earthy Orbit Green and soft pastel Aluminum colorway. Both look great! The Adidas Humanrace Samba Aluminum/Orbit Green is set to drop on November 3rd at 7:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive Price: $120 Right now the fall color palette has taken over, which is great if you like warm earth tones, but we totally understand if you’re not feeling the vibe and miss brighter and more vivid colorways.

This Dunk Low Dusty Olive lets you have things both ways. It still features a fall-appropriate color palette, but uses Olive and Pro Gold details to help the sneakers pop. The Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive is set to drop on November 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.