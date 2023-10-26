Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Hip-hop and R&B fans, this is going to be a weird week for you. It’s time to finally draw a line in the side and choose if you’re team Drake or team Bad Bunny. Both artists have new albums out right now, both have songs charting, and both are dropping brand new sneaker collaborations this week. Drake’s signature Nike line, NOCTA, is releasing a new Glide in a legendary colorway, while Bad Bunny continues to hold things down at Adidas as the brand’s most exciting collaborator with the Response CL ‘Paso Fino.’ Which cultural icon has the best sneaker dropping this week? We’ll let you decide, but we’re going to go ahead and say Michael Jordan. Yes, that’s right — in addition to the Drake and Bad Bunny drops, footwear’s number-one celebrity continues his reign with a new colorway for the Jordan 12. Elsewhere we have a series of great drops from New Balance, and the return of MSCHF. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers!

New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Olive Price: $209.99 New Balance always looks best in muted colorways and that has led to a lot of the brand’s best shoes dropping in an unceremonious grey tone, this latest 990v4 lets you have things both ways. The color is still muted, but instead of coming across as drab, what we have here is a nice olive-toned sneaker, adding a nice splash of color without abandoning what the brand is good at. The shoe features a suede mesh and nubuck upper build over an ENCAP midsole with a flag logo tongue and Made in USA high-quality construction. The New Balance Made in USA 990v4 is set to drop on October 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $209.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Burgundy Price: $219.99 Bathed in a mix of rich red tones and deep browns, this 990v6 Made in USA presents a new look for New Balance. As I mentioned previously, New Balance isn’t known for loud and bold colorways, which is why this Burgundy take on the v6 stands out, and you know what? It looks f*cking great.

The sneaker features a mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays with reflective details and an ENCAP midsole. Check out that white midsole. It’s beautiful! The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 is set to drop on October 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550/650 Masaryk Price: $130/$165 Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance’s greatest collaborator, has linked up with the brand for a four-sneaker collection that pays tribute to NYC’s Masaryk Community Gym. The low-top 550 drops in two colorways, one a mix of gold, blue, and off-white, and the other a mix of ALD green and off-white, with punch hole perforation across the paneling, and co-branded tongue labels. The second sneaker in the four-shoe set is the high top 650, which uses the same color palette but doesn’t look as aged and yellowed, and is instead built on a bright white base. ALD is proving once again that it’s the best thing that has ever happened to New Balance. The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 and 650 are out now for a retail price of $130 and $165. Pick up a pair at ALD or your favorite aftermarket site. MSCHF Big Black Boot Price: $350 If what has been holding you back from picking up a pair of MSCHF’s Big Red Boot the color, you’ll be pleased to know that the anime-inspired rubber shoe is now available in black. The new colorway features the same TPU rubber shell build and looks equally, let’s face it, stupid. But what can we say? Those that can rock the big boots look dope, and it remains one of the most interesting drops of the year. MSCHF’s Big Black Boot is set to drop today at 11 AM PDT. Pick up a pair at MSCHF or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

NOCTA Glide Triple White Price: $160 This one is for the dogs! Hot on the release of his latest album, Drake is dropping a new Triple White rendition of the NOCTA Glide. Dropping a classic colorway on your popular signature sneaker seems like a slam-dunk decision on Drake’s part and even though we would’ve liked to see something a bit more inventive, it’s hard not to love this release. The sneaker features a textile upper for enhanced breathability with GTEK outsole traction, translucent details on the outsole, and a custom NOCTA logo on the tongue. Rounding out the design are some chrome details to help give the sneaker a luxury sheen. The NOCTA Glide Triple White is set to drop on October 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Humara Buff Gold Price: $160 Nike’s trail-inspired Air Humara is dropping this week in a new colorway dubbed Buff Gold. Featuring a textile-wrapped midsole with embroidered details the Buff Gold sports reflective details throughout and a three-color colorway that combines gold with crimson accents, and a faded brown mudguard. The Nike Air Humara Buff Gold is set to drop on October 27th at 7:00 AM PST for ar retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Social Status x Nike Attack Smoke Grey Price: $140 Charlotte, North Carolina-based streetwear brand Social Status is teaming up with Nike for a new rendition of the signature John McEnroe Attack in Smoke Grey. Social Status’ take on the sneaker features a cracked leather upper with an aged yellowing midsole with Social Status branding at the insole and left sneaker tongue and a splash of yellow Nike branding at the heel. Bringing the Attack back is one of Nike’s best moves this year. Here is hoping we get a few more renditions of the Attack before the year ends (hint hint, Travos Scott). The Social Status x Nike Attack Smoke Grey is set to drop on October 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Zoom KD 3 Aunt Pearl Price: $130 The latest signature sneaker from Kevin Durant’s Nike line pulls us out of winter and straight into spring. The Aunt Pearl features a bubblegum pink colorway with a wide wraparound swoosh, and a shimmering pearl-like sheen.

The sneaker serves as a tribute to Durant’s aunt Pearl who passed from lung cancer in 2000. Durant’s Aunt served as a guiding force in the player’s life, pushing him to be the best he could be. The sneaker was created in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The Zoom KD 3 Aunt Pearl is set to drop on October 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club.

Bad Bunny Adidas Response CL Paso Fino Price: $160 Bad Bunny and Adidas’ latest collaboration hits us this weekend, a new take on the Adidas Response CL sneaker. Dubbed the Paso Fino, this sneaker features mesh underlays with suede overlays and a mix of brown bronze, and purple colors. The sneaker was inspired by the colors of a desert landscape with the various waves on the sneaker recalling a mountain range. Why the sneaker is named after a horse breed, I’ll never understand, but hey, that’s Bad Bunny for you. He’s weird. The Bad Bunny Response CL Paso Fino is set to drop on October 28th at 8:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Jordan 12 Cherry Price: $210 It’s not every week that a Jordan drop seems like small news but considering how packed with great releases this week has been, it’s easy to miss this one. That would be a mistake though, because if you’re a hardcore Jordan head, this Cherry colorway of the 12 is a must-cop.