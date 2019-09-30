Reject The Early Autumn Lull With These Photos From Day Zero Masada

This past weekend, DJ Producer Damian Lazarus brought his massive, globe-trotting dance party, Day Zero, to the Judaean Desert for a high-production celebration overlooking the Dead Sea. Day Zero Masada, Dwellers of the Dead Sea, featured a lineup of DJs and live performers specially curated by Lazarus to provide the appropriate “aural journey” — perfectly suited for the natural geography of the Fertile Crescent. Using the natural geography to reflect the aesthetic of the event seems to be Lazarus’ driving design philosophy and inspiration behind his Day Zero events, the first Day Zero was held in the jungles of Tulum and was based around the end date of the Ancient Mayan Calendar, Lazarus even tapped indigenous Mayan communities to come through and lead the ceremonial aspects of the event.

While Day Zero Masada isn’t based around a major astronomical religious event, the site’s holy vibes clearly resonate with Lazarus, who seems keen on highlighting the communal parallels between religion and dance music. Featuring performances by Bedouin, AE:Ther, Hot creations leader Jamie Jones, and Lazarus himself, Day Zero continues to feature a strong lineup of artists more than capable to keep the dance floor moving from sunset to sunrise.

We’ve collected all the best photos that capture the vibe, style, and grandeur of Day Zero so that you can remember what it was like to party, now that you’ve settled into the comfortable autumn season and just sit around drinking pumpkin lattes all day or whatever.