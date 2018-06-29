The Best Hot Springs In The World For You To Visit This Summer

#Travel
06.29.18 21 mins ago
best hot springs in the world

Uproxx

Some people think hot springs are primarily a winter activity, reserved for snowy nights under the stars after a long day of skiing. These people are more wrong than the horror movie character who suggests the best thing to do is “split up to cover more ground” before offering “I’ll take the basement.” Because hot springs are the perfect trip all year long. They ease sore muscles after a long hike through the jungle or the desert, priovide views that, while beautiful in the snow, are especially insane in the colorful days of summer, and create community on cool summer nights that stretch into the morning — with no one dying of cold when they get out of the water.

Hot springs are this perfect blend of adventure and relaxation, luxury experience and natural ambiance. They are, in short, the perfect summer trip. Whether you road trip to one nearby or include it as your favorite part of a trip abroad, these 25 hot springs around the world will wow you in just about every way. And while they’re worth going to in any season, they are completely essential for your plans in summer ’18.

Ma’In Hot Springs (Jordan)

There are plenty of beautiful hot springs in the world, but Ma’In brings beautiful to a whole new level. Stunning, incredible, awe-inspiring? I don’t even think the right word exists. We need a new word specifically to explain how mind-blowing this desert oasis is with its serene hot pool and giant waterfall cascading off of an epic cliff.

Awe-credi-stun-iful? Yes, it’s Awecredistuniful.

The dead sea location has a rich history — rumored to be a place where King Herod used to bathe — and its mineral blend of hydrogen, potassium, magnesium, and calcium leaves you rejuvenated, healed, and probably gives you Jesus-like powers. You leave, and you can’t stop multiplying fish for some reason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGSbest hot springs in the worldhot springsSummer '18Summer 2018TRAVEL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 5 hours ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP