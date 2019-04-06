Juliana Bernstein/Get Tiny

Springtime is in full swing as temperatures heat up all across the continental US, but nowhere looks quite as hot as Miami — where DJ Damian Lazarus just held another of his epic dance parties. This time, it was the 24-hour long Get Lost Miami. Get Lost Miami has positioned itself as one of Miami Music Week’s can’t miss events, providing attendees with four distinct dance floors, immersive art installations and some of electronic music’s hottest talent.

This year’s Get Lost Miami session kicked off with a 5 a.m. wakeup call by Wizardry — a supergroup consisting of Damian Lazarus himself, DJ Three, and DJ Tennis, followed by beat-heavy sets by Claude Von Stroke, Felix Da Housecat, MK, Desert Hearts, Diplo and 60 other artists representing the best and most cutting edge sounds in the current electronic music scene.

From the looks of it, Get Lost Miami was an unforgettable experience — so we thought “What better way to usher in the upcoming 2019 festival season than with these festival photos?” Nothing says spring break like a sun up to sundown 24-hour dance party, after all. We pretty much refuse to spend spring break any other way not that we’ve gotten a glimpse of the wildness that was Get Lost Miami 2019.

