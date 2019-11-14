All The Best Style From This Year’s City Hearts Festival In Downtown LA

West Coast record label and party collective Desert Hearts brought their City Hearts festival back to Los Angeles over the weekend, after spending the last two years partying it up in San Francisco and Las Vegas. For the festival’s big return, Desert Hearts expanded City Hearts from a single day to a two-day party weekend. If you live in or near Southern California, you’ve probably seen countless photos popping up in your social feeds as it was, by and large, the place to be last weekend.

Held in LA’s Father Serra Park, festival-goers were lucky enough to be greeted to a particularly picturesque section of Los Angeles with some of the cities oldest buildings nearby — which, in turn, resulted in some great photos from the event. It’s a far cry from the Desert Hearts crew’s humble beginnings and a testament to the constant permutability of party culture. In fact, with how many parties Desert Hearts is throwing in the middle of large cities, City Hearts is actually a more apt name to describe the collective.

We tracked down all the best photos from this year’s City Hearts so you could scope out the outfits and styles on display on the festival grounds. There is some seriously wild stuff here — from neon furries to post-apocalyptic cowboys — so let’s get into it.