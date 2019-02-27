Take A Hike, San Francisco: The Redwoods And The Coastal Cliffs

Unsplash

No San Francisco adventure is complete without some drinking, a little restaurant hopping, at least a day spent exploring outside of city proper. Part of the city’s whole allure is its proximity to vast resources of natural beauty. Why wait over an hour for brunch when you could grab a few nectarines from a local farm stand and picnic amongst the towering redwoods?

Thanks to new car-sharing services like Maven and Turo entering the field along with the old school mainstays, this has never been easier to accomplish. You no longer have to own a car to enjoy west coast road tripping. If you’re staying at a hotel in the city, some services offer a complete door-to-door experience. The hassles are pretty much nonexistent.

If you’re a traveler going the shared/ rented car route, the first order of business is getting the right kind of snacks for your ride. The Ferry Plaza Farmer’s Market comes alive three times a week in front of the city’s iconic Ferry Building. Not only are there plenty of ready-made breakfast and lunch options, but the area is also one of the most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in the city and boasts stunning views out to the harbor.

From there, use this guide for a hike-heavy overnight adventure, just outside of the city. The route is peppered with farm stands and ocean viewing areas; so don’t be afraid to pull over for a breath of fresh air. There’s not too much driving to be done — you have time to take the scenic route.

HIKE: Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve (Guerneville, CA)

Driving Distance: 76.7 Miles / 1 Hour 35 Minutes



Charles Thorp

Circling the heart of the Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve much of the East Ridge-Pool Loop overlooks the first-growth forest from the two ridges above. But the hike kicks off on the floor of Fife Creek Canyon, where you can feel the scale of these magnificent giant Sequoia sempervirens, the tallest living things on our planet.

The oldest tree in the area is the Colonel Armstrong Tree, estimated at over 1400 years, which is named after the lumberman who decided to preserve the area back in the 1870s.

Hike Length: 5.6 Miles